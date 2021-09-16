Everyone seems to be in agreement that construction of a Career Technical Education (CTE) high school at Phipps Bend for the Hawkins County School System is a good idea.
But, the next major hurdle will be the biggest, which is acquiring the funding to build a new 27,300 square foot county vocational school.
On Wednesday the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board voted unanimously to set aside 8.79 acres at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park for a new high school CTE training facility.
The facility would be located at the intersection of Phipps Bend Road and Technology Drive directly across the street from the Phipps Bend’s Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) campus.
The land use was also approved by the Phipps Bend Joint Venture Committee Tuesday, but will still require the official blessing of the Tennessee Valley Authority. IDB chairman Larry Elkins said TVA is “on board”.
Everyone who attended Wednesday’s IDB meeting expressed enthusiasm for the project. The only concern was whether the BOE will be able to acquire funding for construction, which will likely cost tens of millions of dollars.
As a result, the IDB agreed to set the land aside for three years. Elkins noted that even if the project isn’t completed within three years, the deadline could be extended if progress had been made.
Ownership of the property wouldn’t change until the BOE has identified a funding source for the facility, Elkins noted.
What is a CTE high school?
Earlier this year Director of Schools Matt Hixson and CTE Supervisor Brandon Williams received permission from the Board of Education to begin exploring the idea of a new CTE facility that would offer vocational programs to students from all three high schools in Hawkins County.
Williams told the IDB Wednesday that the CTE facilities at both main high schools have no room for expansion, and high school students at Clinch School have a very limited access to CTE programs.
“We offer several programs of study within CTE, but not every program is available at all three high schools,” Williams said. “Students at Clinch, for example, currently only have two CTE options — Engineering and Teaching as a Profession. A central facility with more program offerings would address this. This is not a new idea, as a matter of fact several school systems in the area have been doing this for years.”
Williams added, “The Greene Technology Center houses CTE offerings for both Greeneville City Schools and for Greene County Schools. Across the state line in Scott County, Va. students from Gate City, Rye Cove, and Twin Springs all attend CTE courses at a central facility.”
Cherokee, Volunteer out of space for CTE
Cherokee and Volunteer students have several more CTE opportunities at their home campus, but their offerings aren’t the same. Welding, for example, is offered at Volunteer and not at Cherokee.
“There are plenty of students at Cherokee who would love to take a welding course, and several of them do go to TCAT and take a welding course as dual enrollment,” Williams said. “We’d like to be able to give them those entry level welding courses out at Cherokee, but we’re up against two problems.”
Aside from being out of space at the Cherokee and Volunteer CTE facilities the other problem is funding.
Cherokee is working on grant opportunities to open a machine tool program which is expected to cost around $250,000, not including staffing costs.
The Phipps Bend CTE facility could offer one program, such as welding or a machine tool program, students from across the county could attend together.
”We have a very good relationship with TCAT”
Although Phipps Bend isn’t geographically centered between the three high schools, Williams noted that the proximity to local industry and the Hawkins County TCAT facility is more beneficial than a facility located equidistant from each school.
“We want to strengthen existing relationships and build new partnerships to expand work-based learning opportunities within these industries,” Williams said. “We also want to be next door to the TCAT facility. We have a very good relationship with TCAT, several of our students actually attend dual enrollment classes inside that facility every day.”
Williams added, “If we end up housing programs in this building that are not offered at the TCAT facility, we would also work with TCAT to open the building to adult learners after high school students leave for the day.”
Phipps Bend TCAT campus coordinator Charles Johnson called this one of the best ideas he’s heard in a long time.
“I think it’s very needed,” Johnson said. “We have similar situations in some other counties that are thriving. This is almost like expanding our campus without actually expanding it. We’re very welcome and and very ready to work hand-in-hand with Hawkins County.”
Johnson added, “I see nothing but good that can come out of this. When you look at the pros and cons, I’d have a very hard time coming up why any negative thoughts on this at all.”
‘Put their money where they mouth’s at’
Williams said the new facility would also be open to industries in Hawkins County to conduct training for their employees when needed.
Aside from being a big asset for the school system, local students, and local industry, the new center is also expected to be a good recruitment tool to help bring new industry and jobs into the community.
During the recruitment phase, industries considering a move to Hawkins County will see how the school system and TCAT works hand-in-hand to help train their employees, prepare high school students to become their employees.
Elkins noted that this facility fits directly with Gov. Bill Lee’s initiative to begin creating a highly trained work force in high school.
“That’s all they talking about in Nashville,” Elkins said. “We’ll see if they put their money where they mouth’s at as far as funding some of these projects. This goes directly in line with what the governor is wanting to see.”
Williams said the next step is to determine what the facility will look like and how much it will cost, after which the search for funding will begin immediately.