Evan Glass and Ben Tucker, two members of the Volunteer High School wrestling team were honored by the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman at their recent meeting. Both students are Mount Carmel natives.
The VHS wrestling team had a particularly difficult year, as their coach, Scott Solomon passed away in February after a brief illness. Solomon had been head wrestling coach at Volunteer High School since 2008, and coached wrestling and taught physical education at Church Hill Intermediate and Middle Schools.
Tucker and Glass will compete in the TSSAA State Wrestling Championships for the second straight year. Tucker won his second TSSAA Region 1-AAA individual wrestling championship on Feb. 13 at Cocke County High School, while Glass captured runner-up in his weight class, earning both spots in the state tournament.
The two sophomores have each qualified for the state tournament two years now. This is Tucker’s second regional championship in his weight class, winning in the 126-pound class this year and the 113-pound class last season. Glass is competing in the 113-pound weight division.
The BMA presented certificates to both Tucker and Glass as well as their coach Cameron Hill, who took over after Solomon’s passing.
“He was thrown into it there, but he did a really good job,” Alderman Darby Patrick said of Hill. “I know he would have preferred to be an assistant still if we could change things.”
“We want to congratulate you all,” Mayor Pat Stilwell said. “Keep bringing back Volunteer trophies.”