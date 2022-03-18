GRC Civil Services will be making improvements at Allandale Mansion beginning March 2, including paving of the driveway and parking areas around the property.
Access to the mansion will be limited to the rear, northwest corner of the building during this time. Work is expected to be complete by April 22.
Funding for this project is coming from $285,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (federal COVID stimulus) funds the City of Kingsport allocated last fall for a number of improvements to the Allandale Mansion property.
One improvement already complete is landscaping at the front of the mansion. Over the years, the shrubs and trees simply grew out of control and nearly covered the front of the mansion, said Allandale Mansion Curator Rod Gemayel.
“We had to do it because we couldn’t wait until spring,” Gemayel said. “We took out the big trees, removed the shrubs and reduced the size of our bed. It was just something we knew we needed to do.”
Another project in the pipeline calls for several video cameras to be installed in strategic locations around the Allandale Mansion property.
This measure is not in response to any particular incident, Gemayel said, just something to add security for the property.
“It’s something we’ve known we need to add because you never know what’s going to happen,” Gemayel said.
Every year, Allandale Mansion hosts hundreds of events, from weddings and reunions, to parties, showers, receptions and galas. During the week of Fun Fest, numerous activities also take place on the grounds with thousands of people attending and making memories that will last a lifetime.
Through the use of these ARPA funds, the City of Kingsport aims to enhance the overall experience of a visit to Allandale Mansion. For more information about Allandale Mansion visit www.allandalemansion.com.
About Allandale Mansion
Allandale Mansion was built in the early 1950s in the Hawkins County section of Kingsport and was donated to the City in 1969 after the death of its owner, Harvey Brooks.
The property includes the mansion, two barns, a picnic pavilion, two man-made ponds, the Heron Dome and a 2,000-square-foot amphitheater. For more information visit www.allandalemansion.com.