Former Cherokee High School football player Jeremiah Bragg was remembered last week as a great athlete, but an even greater friend and Christian following his death in a motorcycle accident in Sullivan County.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, on Nov. 17 around 4:40 p.m. Bragg, 23, of Rogersville, was driving a 2006 Triumph Daytona north on U.S. 421 south of the Camp Tom Howard Road intersection when the bike went off the right side of the road, down an embankment, and struck a tree.
Bragg, who graduated Cherokee in 2017, set a rushing record as a freshman with more than 2,000 yards. He also played baseball and ran track.
Cherokee athletic director Andrew Morgan said his heart was broken to hear of Bragg’s death.
“This young man had such a great personality, very likeable,” Morgan said. “He was a very confident young man, would look you in the eyes when talking, was very comfortable in his abilities and intelligence. He could have been anything he wanted in life. He was strong all around.”
Morgan added, “Such terrible news. I have known his mother for many years. We grew up together in school and graduated together. Many thoughts and prayers to his family.”
Cherokee track coach Chad Laster said Bragg could brighten up any room with his smile, his joyous personality and his positivity.
“He sometimes stopped by my office during his lunch break where we talked about church, family, and sports,” Laster said. “He was passionate about all three. His joy in life came from his peace in knowing Jesus. Jeremiah will be missed, but the way he lived life will have an enduring, positive impact on many throughout our community.”
Bragg’s death was mourned across the community, as was evident by the many posts on his funeral website.
A few examples include:
“Prayers for the family, friends, coaches — anyone that Jeremiah touched. He definitely was a gift from God. He always had good vibes and always had that commercial smile that could brighten up a room. He was special and did his work while he was down here. My blessings are he’s with his maker and he’s running touchdowns and smiling in paradise."
“We are remembering Jeremiah Bragg. He would always encourage this Pastor to keep bragging on Jesus! He was able to be a part of our gatherings and we will never forget him! Please remember his family and friends in prayer.”
“He was such a kind soul. Always words of encouragement and an infectious smile. He is going to be missed for sure. Praying for his family."
"Hard to believe, at a loss for words. I pray for the family and friends of such a bright light in this world gone too soon. Jeremiah Bragg I’m forever thankful for our friendship I will miss you."
"My heart is so heavy this morning. I woke up thinking how grateful I am for my family and how sometimes I take what I have for granted, thinking I will always have them by my side. You never know when god will call you home. It seems people keep getting younger and younger & you can’t make it make sense. Thinking of the family & friends of Jeremiah Bragg."
"Never thought we’d lose a brother so soon, man. Jeremiah Bragg was definitely one of a kind. I’ll never forget when he scootered across ETSU campus at 2 in the morning just to give me a hug and tell me missed me. I can’t even piece the words together, but I know you’re up in heaven singing louder than ever while watching over us. After all the fist fights, girl talks, arguments, wins and losses, practices, road trips, and everything else the only thing I regret is not being around more towards the end. Fly high brother man.”
Jim Beller contributed to this report.