Why did you decide to run for this office?
I sought the office of commissioner because I was interested in working for the people of Hawkins County and because I enjoy the process. Earlier in my career, I was a middle school history teacher. I spent time teaching my students about their role in government and how they should be involved in any capacity possible.
Once the seat that I currently hold was vacated, I was approached by a dear friend to consider tossing my hat in the ring to be the County Commission’s choice to fill that vacancy. Once I met the people that I currently serve with and learned more about how local government works, I decided to run for election. It has truly been an enlightening experience!
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
Other than the current office that I hold, I have never held a political office. I served in ministry for 11 years until I transitioned out of holding pastoral positions. I am a veteran of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and I served in Operation Iraqi Freedom right after I graduated from Cherokee High School in 2003. Once I finished my tour of duty, I enrolled at Walters State Community College and, later, Carson-Newman College to pursue a bachelor’s degree in history. In 2010, I obtained my master’s degree in educational leadership from Carson-Newman University. I currently serve as the principal of Rogersville Middle School. I have been a principal for over 4 years and I have worked in education for 12 years.
If you are elected, what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your next term of office?
First, I look forward to continuing to support causes that will help veterans get the help and assistance that they deserve. Second, I want to support our first responders by helping to equip them with the tools that they need to complete the jobs that we have asked them to do. The sheriff’s department is in dire need of a salary increase. I believe that if I am going to proclaim that I “back the blue”, then I need to put truth to power instead of making empty declarations.
Lastly, our fire departments are currently waiting to receive funding for new equipment to replace their old, outdated equipment. I look forward to seeing them receive what they need to fight our communitie’s disasters safely so that they can return home to their families. I also want to continue to work with the Hawkins County Rescue Squad and the many other nonprofits that serve our community so well. Most importantly, I want to ensure that local tax dollars are being spent in the most efficient and meaningful ways possible.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I am the best, most qualified candidate for this office because I came to the table to serve the Hawkins County citizens and nothing else. I am not running because I am part of a “clique” or because I plan to concentrate power with any other candidates that may be running for office.
I am new, but in the time since I won the nomination to fill the 5th district seat, I have learned about what a local elected official should be. I have also learned that there are times when I have to make the right choice, even if it is not popular with the colleagues sitting to the left and right of me on the County Commission.
I have integrity, I am qualified, and I am eager to serve the citizens of Hawkins County. I am not interested in any local elected buddy systems that may exist. I desire your vote and the opportunity to continue to serve our county!
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
District 5 voters and other voters in Hawkins County, I am not going to discredit any of my opponents. I consider both of them friends and I am forever grateful to Mrs. Glenda Davis for nominating me to fill the vacant 5th district commission seat.
My desire is simply to serve you. I have held a lot of positions in my 37 years. I have not always been right. I have learned to admit fault when I need to and to stick to my guns when necessary.
I am asking for you to give me the privilege of continuing to serve as your 5th district commissioner. But, if I am not one of your two choices to serve the 5th district, go vote! Stay involved! Our community is stronger when we pull together to decide the direction that we should go.