TALBOTT — Larry E. Livesay, age 71, of Talbott, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home.
He was the son of the late Edgar and Imogene Brooks Livesay.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Livesay Rogers; father and mother-in-law, Barlow and Loraine Brooks Price; and nephew, Joshua Allen Bullington.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a supervisor with Albea.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Beckie Price Livesay; brother and sister-in-law, John and Kathie Price Parrott; nephews, Chad Rogers, and Jeremy Parrott and wife, Heather; nieces, Beverly McGinnis and husband, Jason, and Lori Parrott Smith and husband, Greg; several aunts, uncles, great nieces, great nephews; a number of friends and other relatives; and his beloved Yorkie, Sofie.
The family would like to express great appreciation for his caregivers, Emily Williams and Trish Inman; and also to Amedysis Hospice of Morristown.
Mr. Livesay will lie in state on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 12 noon until 6 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, in Rogersville. There will be a private graveside service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Alzheimers Association, P.O. Box 10088, Knoxville, TN 37939-9910.
