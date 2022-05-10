A $5 million state funding request to help build a new CTE facility at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park didn’t make the cut on the 2022 state budget.
Rep. Gary Hicks told the Review on Sunday, however that the Hawkins County Board of Education will still have access to alternative state funds for the project through another channel.
Earlier this year the BOE and County Commission pledged $2 million each toward the Phipps Bend project which would provide a central location for all Hawkins County high school students to attend new CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs.
The facility, which has been estimated to cost about $13 million including construction and equipment, would be located across the street from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology campus at Phipps Bend.
Hicks told the Review Sunday that, although the budget request was denied, Hawkins County Schools will receive $5.5 million in CTE funding this year which could be applied toward the project.
“High schools and middle schools are set to get $1 million per high school and $500,000 per middle school to assist with CTE programs,” Hicks said. “That would mean $5.5 million to Hawkins County Schools. I would say they are going to receive their funding for CTE and will be allowed to spend it on this CTE (facility) if they so choose.”
Hick added, “Basically, they will get more than what was asked originally. I didn’t really care how they got it as long as they received the money. This way works too. We took some strings off in Finance (Committee) that would allow LEAs (Local Education Agencies) to spend it how they wish regarding CTE.”
Director of Schools Matt Hixson and CTE Supervisor Brandon Williams informed the county commission’s Education Committee Thursday that the original $5 million request had been removed from the state budget, but they were still hopeful for the additional CTE funds referenced by Hicks.
As of Thursday Williams hadn’t yet received thew rules and regulations on how those CTE funds can be used, or if they can be used for capital projects.
“We expect that in coming weeks,” Williams told commissioners. “The money is technically supposed to be rolling in July 1. Once we know that, I think it will position us well over the summer and into the next school year to begin seeking investment from the private sector.”
Williams added, “Rolling into next year’s (2023) Legislative Session (Rep. Hicks) and I have been talking about if we have a real good understanding how much we still need, that would help him get it into the state budget to begin with, as opposed to an appropriations request. That would probably increase the likelihood of it making it into the (2023) budget.”
The proposed Phipps Bend facility would offer new vocational programs in addition to the programs that are offered at both the Cherokee and Volunteer high school vocational schools. It would also be open to Clinch students, as well as being open to the TCAT and local industries for classes and training in the evenings.