Some Hawkins County Commissioners are leaning toward a $10 million one-time payout of federal COVID stimulus funding rather than gambling on possibly receiving an additional $1.1 million over the course of three years.
The final rules and regulation for federal COVID stimulus funding (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) was released earlier this month, and while county officials were still studying the 437 page document, there was one major change which will have a big impact on Hawkins County.
Hawkins County was initially awarded $11.1 million. The county was able to identify $3.4 million in revenue lost due to COVID in the first year of the pandemic.
Based on previous rules and regulations that $3.4 million would be unencumbered from certain spending restrictions, as would revenue lost to COVID in subsequent years.
County finance director Eric Buchanan explained to the Budget Committee last week, however, that the biggest change from previous drafts of the rules and regulations was in how loss of revenue affects payouts.
“Before we had to calculate that, and in the first year we had a favorable result in that calculation to the tune of about $3.4 million,” Buchanan said. “But, that will be each year circumstances, so it may not be to our favor in subsequent years. One of the biggest changes is they allowed a $10 million allotment that you can pick regardless of what your situation is. A standard allowance is what they’ve called it.”
Buchanan noted that would eliminate the risk that COVID loss numbers aren’t favorable in subsequent years.
“I haven’t gotten to discuss this with everybody yet, but my recommendation would be to take the $10 million standard allowance to safeguard ourselves from having a year that didn’t provide any loss of revenue,” Buchanan said. “On average with the one year we have we could potentially get all $11.1 million in loss of revenue. But I’m not much of a gambler and if you told me $10 million for sure, my recommendation would be to take the $10 million we can guarantee.”
Commissioner Jason Roach likened the $10 million rule to a standard deduction on a tax return versus an itemized deduction. Roach asked what restrictions will be placed on the $10 million payout.
“To me it’s less invasive and less restrictive,” Buchanan said. “You still cannot put money into a pension plan. You still can’t put money into a rainy day fund reserve. You still can’t pay P&I (principal and interest) on debt. But, that’s about it.”
Buchanan noted that the government services listed as allowable expenses in the final rules and regulations are all provided by Hawkins County.
Roach: “So it’s safe to assume then if we take the $10 million, the chances of the federal government coming back and saying you spent that money the wrong way — the chances of having that happen and having to pay it back are less.”
Buchanan: “I would agree with that statement.”
No action was taken by the Budget Committee on the federal stimulus funding which will be discussed more in depth after a revue of the 437 page rules and regulations has been completed.