According to an analysis of census data released about a decade ago, the typical U.S. Household headed by a person aged 65 years or older had a net worth 47 times greater than a household headed by someone under 35.
Well, if all of us old people have the lion’s share of the money, then why are we unable to elect honest representatives who look out for our constitutional rights instead of life-timers who are more interested in feathering their own nests. They like to refer to us as senior citizens, old fogies, geezers, and in some cases dinosaurs.
Some of us are recently retired “Baby Boomers.” Others have been retired for some time. We walk a little slower these days and our eyes and hearing are not what they once were. We have worked hard, raised our children, worshiped our God and grown old together. Yes, we are the ones some refer to as being over the hill, and that is probably true.
But before writing us off completely, there are a few things that need to be taken into consideration. In our schools we studied English, history, math, and science which enabled us to lead America into the technological age.
Most of us remember what outhouses were, many of us with firsthand experience. We remember the days of telephone party-lines and 25 cents per gallon gasoline. Milk and ice were delivered to our homes.
For those of you who don’t know what an icebox is, today they are electric and referred to as refrigerators. A few of us even remember when cars were started with a crank. Yes, we lived those days.
We are probably considered old fashioned and outdated by many young people today. But there are a few things you need to remember before completely writing us off. We won World War II and we fought in Korea and Viet Nam.
We can quote The Pledge of Allegiance and we know where to place our hand while doing so. We wore the uniforms of our country with pride and lost many friends on the battlefields. We didn’t fight for the Socialist States of America; we fought for the “Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.”
We wore different uniforms but carried the same flag. We know the words to the Star-Spangled Banner, America, and America the Beautiful by heart, and you may even see some tears running down our cheeks as we sing. We have lived what many of you have only read in history books (if you have read any history at all) and we feel no obligation to apologize to anyone for America.
Yes, we are old and slow these days but rest assured, there are still millions of us and we have at least one good fight left in us. There are those who want to destroy this land we love but, like our founders, there is no way we are going to remain silent. We have loved this country, fought for it, and died for it, and now we are going to save it. It is our country, and no anti-American socialist party is going to take it or our constitutional rights away from us. We took oaths to defend America against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and that is an oath we plan to keep.
It was mostly the young people of this nation who elected Obama and the Democratic Congress. You fell for the “Hope and Change” which was nothing but “Hype and Lies.” And, if that wasn’t enough, you turned left again to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
You have tasted socialism and seen evil face to face. And have found you don’t like it after all. You make a lot of noise, but most of you are all too interested in your careers or “Climbing the Social Ladder” to be involved in such mundane things as patriotism and voting. Many of you who fell for the “Great Lie” in 2008 are now having buyer’s remorse.
With all the education we gave you, you didn’t have sense enough to see through the lies and instead drank the ‘Kool-Aid.’ Now you’re paying the price and complaining about it. No jobs, lost mortgages, higher taxes, and less freedom. This is what you voted for, and this is what you got. We entrusted you with the Torch of Liberty and you traded it for a paycheck and a fancy house.
Well, don’t worry youngsters, the Grey-Haired Brigade is still alive. We have been silent too long and now we are going to take back our nation or die trying. We may drive a little slower than you would like but we get where we’re going, and in our next two election cycles, we’re going to the polls by the millions.
This land does not belong to any man in the White House nor to the likes of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, or any other left-leaning change agent. It belongs to it’s legal citizens and “We the People” plan to reclaim our land and our freedom. We hope this time you will do a better job of preserving it and passing it along to your children and our grandchildren.
So, the next time you have the chance to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, Stand up, put your hand over your heart, honor our country and its founders. And thank God for the old geezers of the “Gray Brigade.”
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.