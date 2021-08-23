There was a huge turnout for Saturday's 10th annual “Ride Like Hale” bicycle tour of Hawkins County to benefit Rogersville’s Chip Hale Center.
Organizers estimated there were more than 60 pre-registered riders, and another 30-plus who signed up Saturday morning, so the total number of riders was estimated 100.
As of Monday morning the event had hit reached its $7,000 fundraising goal, but more funds were expected.
Riders chose from three different routes of either 21 miles, 36 miles or 62 miles through historic downtown Rogersville and the scenic back roads of Hawkins County.
Proceeds from the fundraiser go for the purchase of items needed to help support clients where budgeted monies fall short.
The Chip Hale Center’s mission is to improve the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing every person opportunities to become contributing citizens in their community and participate in all aspects of life.
All photos by Randy Ball.