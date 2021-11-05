By a narrow margin the Hawkins County Commission re-elected Rick Brewer as chairman at its Oct. 25 meeting, which was followed the next day by a big shakeup in the membership of the commission’s most important committees.
Commissioner Mike Herrell, who changed his vote, giving the chairmanship back to Brewer, lost the most in Brewer’s committee reappointments, including his seats on the Budget Committee, Personnel Committee and Public Safety Committee.
Each September the County Commission elects its Chairman and Chairman Pro Tem (Vice Chairman).
The chairman seat became more important last year after the commission voted to remove the county mayor’s power to make committee appointments and give that to the chairman.
Commissioner Mark DeWitte was nominated at the Sept. 27 meeting to replace Brewer as chairman, but neither received the required 11 votes to win the seat. After three attempts on Sept. 27 the vote stayed tied at 9-9, and the election was placed on Oct. 25 agenda for a revote.
“Like I said last month, everybody knows who they’re going to vote for when they come in here, whatever I say right now,” DeWitte told the commission prior to the Oct. 25 vote. “It doesn’t make a whole lot of difference other than I would appreciate your vote.”
The first attempted vote on Oct. 25 ended with Brewer ahead 10-9. Changes from the previous month’s vote were Danny Alvis, who switched from DeWitte to Brewer, and Commissioner Glenda Davis who was absent in September, and voted for DeWitte on Oct. 25.
On the second attempt Herrell changed his vote from DeWitte to Brewer, and Brewer was elected 11-8.
”Some people aren’t going to be happy”
“I thank everybody,” Brewer said following the final vote. “I’m sure some people aren’t going to be happy when they get these committee appointments. That’s the hardest part of this job. If I could just preside cover this meeting everything would be fine.”
On Oct. 26 Brewer submitted his committee appointments to County Mayor Jim Lee’s office.
There were several changes to the Budget Committee including the District 2 replacement of Jeff Barrett with Keith Gibson; District 4 replacement of Hannah Winegar with Dawson Fields; District 6 replacement of Larry Clonce with Rick Brewer; and District 7 replacement of chairman Mike Herrell with Bob Edens.
The only Budget Committee members who retained their positions are Raymond Jessee (District 1), Charlie Thacker (District 3); and Jason Roach (District 5).
Herrell was removed from two other important committees including Personnel (replaced by Donnie Talley) and Public Safety (replaced by Edens).
A complete list of the new committee appointments can be seen in the photo gallery of the online version of this article, as well as last year’s committee member list for comparison.
Other major committee changes
Public Safety Committee: Glenda Davis is on; Jason Roach is off.
Personnel Committee: Syble Vaughan-Trent, Danny Alvis, Valarie Goins, Mark DeWitte, and Donnie Talley are on. Raymond Jessee, Charlie Thacker, Hannah Winegar, Jason Roach and Mike Herrell are off.
Education Committee: Valarie Goins is on; Dawson Fields is off.
Delinquent Tax Committee: George Bridwell, Jeff Barrett, Mark DeWitte and Mike Herrell are on; Syble Vaughan-Trent, Keith Gibson, Glenda Davis and Donnie Talley are off.
Barrett re-elected to vice-chair seat
Similar to the chairman vote, the vice chair vote was inconclusive during the Sept. 27 meeting.
Commissioner Hannah Winegar was nominated to replace Barrett as vice chair, and after three identical votes Winegar was ahead of Barrett 10-9.
On Oct. 25, however, Brewer defeated Winegar to retain the vice chair seat by a vote of 11-9.
The changes from the September vote included commissioners Larry Clonce and Mike Herrell, who changed from Winegar to Barrett; and Commissioner Glenda Davis who was absent in September and voted fo Winegar on Oct 25.