Hawkins County recently hosted a Multi-County Livestock Judging & Skillathon Competition at the Hawkins County Cattlemen’s Building.
During this event, 4-H members were categorized into 3 age divisions: Junior (4th/5th), Junior High (6th-8th), and Senior High (9th-12th) where they judged four classes of livestock and completed a skillathon contest.
There were participants from the following counties: Hawkins, Hancock, Sullivan, Cocke, Greene, & Unicoi. Hawkins County had several participants in each grade level.
Junior Division Team A Members were: Caleb Christian (SES), Derek Richards (BG), & Noah Elmore (CV).
Junior Division Team B Members were: Rylee Sivert (RCS), Mason McAnally (RCS), Matt Kirkpatrick (RCS), & Shelbie Webb (HES).
Junior Division Team C Members were: Maggie Webb (HES), Grey Kirkpatrick (RCS), & Morgan Lawson (HES).
Junior Division Team D Members were: Blake Arnott (BG), Bryson Gosnell (SES), and Maggie Snapp (Gateway).
Junior High Team Members were: Fisher Webb (RMS), Carrie Ruth Lawson (RCS), and Elijah Housewright (CHMS).
Senior High Team Members were: Mallory Cope (CHS), Madison Christian (VHS), Hunter Webb (CHS), and Chadd Carpenter (Homeschool).
Awards were given in both Judging Contest and Skillathon Contest as well as the Overall High Scorers in both contests. Team placings are listed below.
Junior Skillathon Team
3rd place: Hawkins Team A
2nd place: Hawkins Team B
1st place: Hawkins Team C
Junior Judging Team
3rd place: Hawkins Team B
2nd place: Hawkins Team A
1st place: Hawkins Team C
Overall Team
4th place: Hawkins Team D
3rd place: Hawkins Team B
2nd place: Hawkins Team A
1st place: Hawkins Team C
Junior High Skillathon Team
3rd place: Hawkins Co.
2nd place: Unicoi Co.
1st place: Hancock Team A
Junior High Judging Team
3rd place: Hancock Team A
2nd place: Hawkins Co.
1st place: Unicoi Co.
Jr High Overall Team
4th place: Hancock Team B
3rd place: Hancock Team A
2nd place: Hawkins Co.
1st place: Unicoi Co.
Senior High Skillathon Team
3rd place: Hancock Team B
2nd place: Greene Co.
1st place: Hawkins Co.
Senior High Judging Team
3rd place: Hancock Team A
2nd place: Greene Co.
1st place: Cocke Co.
Senior High Overall Team
5th place: Hancock Team B
4th place: Hancock Team A
3rd place: Hawkins Co.
2nd place: Greene Co.
1st place: Cocke Co.
The top scorers in each division were announced and ribbons received:
Junior Skillathon
3rd Shelbie Webb (Hawkins)
2nd Derek Richards (Hawkins)
1st Blake Arnott (Hawkins)
Junior Judging
3rd Rylee Sivert (Hawkins)
2nd Derek Richards (Hawkins)
1st Morgan Lawson (Hawkins)
Overall Combined
5th Rylee Sivert (Hawkins)
4th Blake Arnott (Hawkins)
3rd Maggie Webb (Hawkins)
2nd Derek Richards (Hawkins)
1st Morgan Lawson (Hawkins)
Junior High Skillathon
3rd Josey Caldwell (Sullivan
2nd Cannon Wilhoit (Sullivan)
1st Ellie Hensley (Unicoi)
Junior High Judging
3rd Cannon Wilhoit (Sullivan)
2nd Carrie Ruth Lawson (Hawkins)
1st Josey Caldwell (Sullivan)
Overall Combined
5th Grant Bowlin (Hancock)
4th Ellie Hensley (Unicoi)
3rd Cannon Wilhoit (Sullivan)
2nd Carrie Ruth Lawson (Hawkins)
1st Josey Caldwell (Sullivan)
Senior High Skillathon
3rd Madison Christian (Hawkins)
2nd Hunter Webb (Hawkins)
1st Mallory Cope (Hawkins)
Senior High Judging
3rd Sabrina Maples (Cocke)
2nd Sophie Phillipson (Cocke)
1st John Hileman (Unicoi)
Overall Combined
5th Mallory Cope (Hawkins)
4th Sabrina Maples (Cocke)
3rd Emma Houck (Greene)
2nd Sophie Phillipson (Cocke)
1st John Hileman (Unicoi)
These 4-H members will compete in the Regional 4-H Livestock Judging Contest in April. Congratulations and best of luck.
Special Thanks for all parents, volunteer leaders, Extension Agents and Staff, the Hawkins County Cattlemen’s Association, Hawkins Farmers Co-op, and livestock producers that helped make this event possible.