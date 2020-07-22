ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Election Commission will meet in a special-called session on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Administrator of Elections Crystal Rogers said the purpose of the meeting is to canvass voting machines for Election Day.
If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities who wish to be present at the meeting, please contact Rogers at 423-272-8061, or by e-mail to hawkins.commission@tn.gov. Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least two business days prior to the scheduled meeting in order for the entity to provide such needed aid or service.
The meeting will be held in the Election Commission office on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex.