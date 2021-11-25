The Forward Flag Veterans Support and Coffee Bunker in Rogersville received a $2,920 donation on Veterans Day from the TN 16B Chapter of the America’s Guardians Motorcycle Club and Castle Barn Entertainment.
The donation was raised during a charity motorcycle ride through Hawkins County on Nov. 6 that ended at the Pressman’s Home Castle Barn where a day-long music event took place.
On Saturday Nov. 6 the AGMC TN16B Chapter hosted their 1st Annual Harleys, Hotrods, and Hillbillies Run which left from downtown Rogersville, rode to Laurel Run Park in Church Hill, then ended the ride at the Pressman’s Home Castle Barn in Rogersville.
There were many motorcycles in attendance and the ride lasted for over two hours.
Upon completion of the ride the Castle Barn and AGMC TN 16B hosted a Hot Rod Show, live music, vendors, food, and raffles with all proceed going to The Forward Flag organization.
Sponsors of the event were AGMC TN16B, Castle Barn Entertainment, The Red Dog on Main Taproom and Eatery, Coffee at the Kyle, Hales Springs Inn, Hollywood Hillbilly, and WRGS.
According to Forward Flag director Jerame Renner, this donation was the largest private donation the local chapter has received
“It was a great event and everyone had an amazing time,” Renner said.
Randy Lord who is AGMC TN16B Vice President and the Harleys, Hotrods, and Hillbillies Run committee chairman, said his they were excited by the turnout and support from the community, especially all the great sponsors.
“The Club is looking forward to hosting the event again next year,” Lord added.
Forward Flag is located at 3815 Rt. 66S in Rogersville and is a non-profit Veteran Support group that specializes in Veteran suicide prevention and other daily support for all our Veterans and their families. Forward flag has operations in Rogersville and New Mexico and is headed by Roger Pipkins.
The Rogersville operation is run by Jerame Renner. America’s Guardians Motorcycle Club is a Public Service club comprised of active and retired Veterans, Law Enforcement, and Emergency/Medical Personnel.
Castle Barn Entertainment is an entertainment company specializing in live events and musical venues.