Four Hawkins County teachers have been awarded grants to develop science, technology, engineering, and math education projects to help spark student interest in future careers in STEM-related fields.
Among the recipients are Rachel Horton from St. Clair Elementary; county schools STEM academic coach Brittney Rhoton; Amy Arnold from Surgoinsville Elementary; and Kevin Hilton from Surgoinsville Middle School.
Each were awarded a $5,000 grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers, Inc., a TVA retiree organization.
Teachers across TVA’s seven-state region applied for funding of up to $5,000 for projects, and 233 applications were selected.
“Hawkins County Schools is fortunate to have received not one, but four of these grants,” said Hawkins County Schools grant writer Debbi Pressnell. “To receive this many out of the number of applicants speaks highly of our teachers.”
Rhoton added, “We are excited to have this funding to support hands-on activities and programs that help students develop skills they can apply to real-world problem solving.”
The schools who were awarded grants must receive their power from a local power company served by TVA. Each is served by Holston Electric Cooperative.
These teachers have already put the items they purchased to use.
Rachel Horton at St. Clair Elementary used the grant to purchase Lego Robotics Sets. The students use them to learn problem-solving and coding skills.
Brittney Rhoton, STEM Academic Coach purchased 3-D printers and filament to be used during the upcoming Innovation Challenge as well as summer school and throughout the school year. Schools can use them to teach CAD design introduction and 3-D printing.
Amy Arnold at Surgoinsville Elementary purchased iPads and Osmos kits. These items work together by using a platform to supplement all areas of the student’s curriculum.
Kevin Hilton at Surgoinsville Middle used his to purchase items to build a city. The students worked collaboratively to build a city of the future that is waste free. They entered their project in the Future City Competition and won first place!
“TVA is committed to supporting STEM education to help develop today’s students into tomorrow’s engineers, scientists and IT professionals,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “It’s inspiring to be able to contribute to the innovators of the next generation.”
Since 2018, TVA and BVI have awarded nearly $2 million in STEM grants to support local education.
“We want to open doors to high quality, rewarding jobs for our students, and these grants will help us introduce them to these subjects from a young age,” said director of schools Matt Hixson.
A full list of grant recipients, and information on how to apply for a future STEM grant can be found at www.tvastem.com