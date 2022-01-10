The Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table is hosting a lecture entitled “Wauhatchie: The Advent of the 11th and 12th Corps to the War in the West.”
Presented by James (Jim) Ogden, III, who is a native of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the event will be held at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan, 12 at the Renaissance Center in Room 239, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport.
There is no charge for the event, and the general public is cordially invited.
A focus of the presentation will be Vital Operations in Lookout Valley
Re-enforcements were massing to the west; steamboats were being made ready; assets to bridge the rising Tennessee were being completed; a general break-in and break-out concept had been developed. But there were details yet to be worked out. Where, and how, would the breakout portion occur?
With Confederates occupying dominating Lookout Mountain, might they stymie any attempt? The fate of Chattanooga and the Army of the Cumberland hung in the balance. Ogden will examine the “Reopening of the Tennessee River” operation in October, 1863, that helped ensure Union success in the Campaign for Chattanooga.
Ogden began work with the National Park Service in 1982, and has been stationed at Chickamauga-Chattanooga National Military Park, Georgia and Tennessee, Russell Cave National Monument, Alabama, and Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, Virginia.
In November, 1988, he returned to Chickamauga-Chattanooga National Military Park as the Chief Historian, the position he presently holds.