Jason Taylor has been selected as the new assistant principal at Volunteer High School, replacing Mike O’Neil who has opted to return to the Career and Technical Education classroom.
Taylor has 21.5 years of teaching experience at the middle and high school levels.
He grew up in the Holston community of Blountville and is a 1991 graduate of Sullivan Central High School. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from ETSU, a master’s degree in Education from Milligan College, and an Education Specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University.
While at Cherokee High School, Taylor was recognized as the 2011-12 Teacher of the Year and was also named Hawkins County Teacher of the Year in the High School division.
In his new role Taylor hopes to maximize student learning by providing teachers with the tools and support they need to be successful in their classrooms.
Taylor and his wife Traci have been married 22 years and reside in Kingsport. He enjoys gardening, reading, and anything Civil War or World War II related.