After an eventful first week of school, NJROTC Cadets from Volunteer High School attended the Freshman Orientation at Camp Davy Crockett in Whitesburg, TN.
The early morning gathering consisted of getting instructions from camp counselors for each of the obstacles that they would have to overcome. This was not expected to be easy as these kids have never worked together before.
This course included team building events such as, trust exercises, communicating skills, rock climbing, repelling, and riding the zipline.
“This is an annual event that first year cadets go through as it helps to bring them together,” said Chief Norman Greear whom is the VHS NJROTC instructor. “This all-day event brought Cadets together outside the classroom environment so they can become more cohesive as a unit.”
What new Cadets said about the program
“I think it was fun and implemented life learning skills like how to communicate, working with each other and how to overcome fears.”
“My Favorite part was the zipline even though I was afraid of heights.”
“It was fun and very challenging at times, there were things that we had to do that I was scared to do at first but I overcame my fears.”
This an annual event that Volunteer’s Navy NJROTC conducts to indoctrinate Freshman Cadets.