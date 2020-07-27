George Franklin Yonas, “Mountain Man”, age 79, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
He loved fishing, hunting, hunting ginseng, and he raised some of the best game fowl. Anyone that knew him, knew that he was the true Mountain Man. He will be deeply missed by many.
He is survived by his son, Chris; daughters, Tina, Michelle; grandchildren, Summer, Shy, Cassy; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Fred Walton officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.christiansells.com.