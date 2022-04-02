Charleen Jones wanted to bring a different type of store to Rogersville, a true variety store, so on March 1 she opened CJ’s Closet & Bins at 850 W. Main Street.
Charleen is originally from Grundy, Va. She moved to Rogersville last year from her previous home on Thorp’s Chapel Road.
She is the Regional Health and Safety Manager for Cooper Standard, but she was prompted to open the store for two reasons.
First, her husband has kidney failure and the store will be a second income.
Her mother, Barbary, had dreamed of opening a store.
This led to Charleen, Barbary and Charleen’s son, Keifer Wilson, opening the store.
CJ’s Closet and Bins is described as a boutique/upscale consignment/pallet store.
A variety of quality clothes are available. They do not consign clothing, but purchase it outright. There are household items, outdoor items, furniture, jewelry, artwork, and refurbished furniture available. The store has prom dresses and wedding dresses for sale.
Charleen has been pleased with the public’s response to the store.
“Its going better than we expected,” she4 said. “We’ve had good support from the community, lots of people buying and selling clothes.”
There are special sales weekends and online auctions on Facebook every Saturday at 6 p.m.
In addition to Charleen and Barbary, Autumn Kinsler and Kinsee Mowell are employed at CJ’s Closet and Bins.
Charleen has a history of community involvement.
She has worked several years with the Hawkins County Relay for Life Committee and the Business and Professional Women’s Association. She is also an active member of McClouds Baptist Church, serving as youth leader and Sunday School teacher.
Customers will want to stop in often as the stock changes from week to week. One thing that doesn’t change is the friendly, down-home atmosphere at this family-ran business.
CJ’s Closet & Bins is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can follow the store on Facebook.