Dr. Greg Sturgill to become new principal of VHS

“Please join me in congratulating Dr. Greg Sturgill, as the new principal for VHS,” Director of Schools Matt Hixson said in a recent press release.
“We conducted two rounds of interviews, which included VHS staff and student input. I want to thank Mr. Tecky Hicks, board member, the staff and student representatives from VHS, and most importantly, the candidates for their hard work and dedication to this process. We had an awesome group of candidates with varied and unique skill sets, who really did well through all aspects of the interviews. I am looking forward to seeing what the staff and students at VHS will do.”
Greg states, “I am grateful to have the opportunity to step back into a principal position, especially at Volunteer High School. Our students are our biggest asset in Hawkins County Schools. I look forward to working with the faculty and staff of VHS to help lead them into their future.”
Due to Dr. Sturgill’s pending position at VHS, we will post the supervisor of attendance and homebound position within the next week.
Congratulations Dr. Sturgill!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.