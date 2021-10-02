A Morristown kidnapping and truck theft suspect was fatally shot in Rogersville late Friday night after he struck a house, and then attempted to run over a police officer.
The suspect reportedly stole the truck from a Morristown market shortly before 11 p.m., moments after the owner exited the truck.
A small child was still in the truck when the suspect jumped in and drove away, but the suspect stopped about three miles down the road and let the child out in a parking lot.
The Rogersville Police Department received a BOLO and vehicle description of the suspect, who was later spotted traveling north on Rt. 66N into Rogersville.
The suspect fled the attempted traffic stop, and turned east onto Main Street headed toward downtown Rogersville. As he reached the Rogersville Office Supply the suspect abruptly turned south onto the dead end street and struck the chimney of the house across from the office supply.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that as the officer got out of his vehicle and approached the truck, the driver backed the truck up and struck the officer’s vehicle.
Initial reports from the scene indicate the subject then drove the truck toward the officer, who fired shots into the truck, striking the driver.
The male suspect was initially transported to a local hospital for treatment, and was subsequently flown to the Johnson City Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries early Saturday morning.
TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.
Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.
The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.