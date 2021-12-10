Mr. and Mrs. Claus ride in a basket on the front bumper of fire truck during the Church Hill Christmas Parade last Saturday morning.
See more photos from the Church Hill Parade on pages A-6 and A-7. All photos were contributed to the Review by spectators and participants.
The Mount Carmel Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11 has been canceled due to impending rain, and the Surgoinsville Christmas Parade is rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 and 11 a.m. Colonial Christmas at the Amis Mill Historic Site near Rogersville will proceed as scheduled Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.