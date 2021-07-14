The search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells of the Beech Creek community has been difficult on both the Wells’ family and Hawkins County as a whole.
The local rescue agencies involved in the search for Wells are no exception.
“It will hit us pretty hard,” Hawkins County Sheriff Office (HCSO) Chief Deputy Tony Allen told the Commission’s Budget Committee recently.
At the July 7 Budget Committee meeting, Commissioner Hannah Winegar questioned both Allen and Sheriff Ronnie Lawson on exactly how this 13-day search operation and ongoing investigation will be reflected in the agency’s budget.
Winegar noted that HCSO employees have put in many hours of overtime so far in the investigation, and this will result in a large expense for the department.
“We will do what we’ve got to do to work through it,” Allen added. “It won’t be comp time. It will be paid out. It’s just one of those things that you can’t plan for...that’s why we need a little bit extra (added in the budget). I haven’t got my budget analysis done on it yet of what the cost is because we’re still working the case. We’re still boots on the ground. It might be three months before I can do a cost (analysis).”
Allen recalled the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in downtown Rogersville in July of 2020. 11 different local agencies, including the Sheriff’s department and the Rogersville Police Department provided manpower and resources during this event. For the Sheriff’s department alone, Allen noted that this one day cost $47,000.
The large-scale search for Wells lasted 13 days, and the investigation has already been underway for four weeks. In fact, this Thursday, July 15, marked the one-month anniversary of Wells’ disappearance.
Lawson explained that the employees in the HCSO Patrol Division and the School Resource Officers alone logged a total of 3,200 man-hours during one week of the search. This did not include the time put in by any other divisions.
Allen has said in published reports that the HCSO as a whole has put in over 4,000 man-hours on the case.
Impact on local rescue agencies
Though no one from either the Church Hill Rescue Squad (CHRS), which was the lead agency in the search, or the Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad (HCRS) was present at the budget meeting, Winegar inquired about the financial toll the search will have for these agencies.
Both of these nonprofit agencies are run completely by volunteers and are funded through a contribution from the county budget in addition to fundraisers, grants and community donations.
HCRS Lt. Corey Young told the Review that, so far, the search has cost the agency an estimated $1,500, though they have received some monetary donations from local businesses and community members.
HCRS oversaw and operated the Logistic Section (food and supplies) in addition to other assignments from Church Hill Rescue Squad, Young told the Review.
“At the beginning of the operation, HCRS purchased food, drinks, and supplies for the search crews,” he said. “A few days into the search efforts area businesses and individuals began donating the food, drinks, and supplies resulting in our agency not having to pay for those expenses. HCRS also purchased additional coolers to help with the storage of the food and drinks. It's estimated our vehicles traveled an approximately 1,500 miles for this incident including hauling the search crews on a trailer to the different drop-off locations within the search area and picking up supplies. The total approximate fuel cost and maintenance cost is estimated at $750.00.”
The 33 different HCRS members who participated in the 13-day search logged a total of 2,185 hours. Though all HCRS members are volunteers, the 2021 national average value of a volunteer man hour is $28.54. Thus, HCRS provided $62,359.90 worth of volunteer time.
“The search will not put us in the red for the fiscal year,” Young added. “The funds used take away from other expenditures like supplies, uniforms, training, and capital projects. We have asked for an increase in the contribution from the county, but not related to the search for Summer Wells. We have been funded at $50,000 for several years then was cut back to $49,000. We ask for an increase of $26,000 for this fiscal year to plan for large expenditures for the next few years such as vehicle replacements.”
In the second draft of the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget for the county, both HCRS and CHRS were given an increase of $1,000 for a total of $50,000. However, this budget must still come before the full Commission at their July 26 meeting before it is finalized.
“We have recently asked Commissioners for the same increase given to the Fire Departments ($11,000) to bring our contribution total to $60,000 but haven't received the additional funding,” Young said. “Our call volumes continue to increase from the years past. Year to date for 2021 we have answered 317 calls for service, driven 7,053 miles, and put in 8,975 man hours.”
Though CHRS Capt. Tim Coup did not respond to the Review’s interview request before presstime on Thursday, he explained in published reports that CHRS spent an estimated $1,380 during the 13-day search.
The 22 members of the CHRS who worked the search logged a combined 2,248 volunteer man hours, which are valued at a total of $64,157.92.
Similar to the HCRS, Coup has said in published reports that, though the financial impact of the search will not put the agency into the red, it will “take away from other necessary expenditures such as training, equipment, capital projects and replacement of a frontline rescue truck.”
The call volume for CHRS has increased this year as well.
Revisiting county contributions to rescue agencies
“I don’t want to add to a deficit budget, but, in light of this (search for Wells) and what it has done to their resources, maybe we need to revisit their (local rescue and emergency agencies) funding, even if it is a one-time deal,” Winegar told the budget committee.
Several members of the Commission’s Ad-Hoc committee, which was established to make recommendations on how the county’s anticipated $11 million in COVID-relief will be spent, were present at the budget committee meeting.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill signed into law in March of 2020 in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds can only be used for specific needs, such as vaccine distribution, housing/rental assistance for those displaced by the pandemic, support for non-profits who suffered economic loss, small businesses, economic aid and workforce development, broadband expansion (due to increased use of virtual schools and meetings), water and sewer infrastructure, food assistance and more.
Commissioner Mark DeWitte, who sits on the committee, explained that, though CARES Act money cannot directly be used towards the Wells search, it might still be able to benefit local rescue agencies.
“It could go back to the fact that all of the individuals who were involved in this rescue were also some of the ones majorly exposed to COVID back then,” DeWitte noted. “(the search for Wells) may not directly apply, but there may be some money they could tap from to bring them back up to where they were.”
He added, “It doesn’t have to be exactly for this emergency purpose, but we’re encouraging all nonprofits to come before that committee. There is money there just because they were dealing with the public during COVID (as essential workers). If they present the case in the right way that the committee could pass on to the people who actually make the decisions, there’s probably some money in there that they’ll end up being able to get.”
Though the Ad Hoc committee has already heard requests from numerous community organizations, they will meet several more times before the official recommendations are made to the full commission.