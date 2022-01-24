The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alcohol fueled domestic complaint last week at the residence of Donald and Candus Wells, who are the parents of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells.
No charges were filed and both were referred to the clerk of courts office for private prosecution.
Their daughter Summer was reported missing from the home on June 15, 2021. A 13 day intense search ensued, and the investigation into Summer’s disappearance continues.
Three sons belonging to Don and Candus were removed from the home by the Department of Children’s Services shortly after Summer's disappearance. The reason the boys’ removal wasn’t reported publicly.
HCSO Hunter Newton stated in his report that on Jan. 19 at 12:27 a.m. he responded to the Wells residence on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community after Candus, 39, called 911 claiming she’d been hit by Don, 57.
Candus stated that Don grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall. Candus stated she believed her left thumb was broken.
She also stated both she and Don had been drinking and that she is afraid of Don.
Don told Newton they had been arguing, but he "didn’t lay a hand on her".
“Don also stated that when he arrived home between 7-8 p.m. Candus had already been drinking,” Newton stated in his report. “While in the house Candus spoke with Don without any fear. She also used her left hand to put on her shoes, and while in her mother’s camper used her left thumb to flick a cigarette.”
Newton stated that he didn’t notice any marks on Candus’s neck or swelling to her thumb, and Hawkins County EMA responded to the home, examine Candus, and determined her thumb wasn’t broken.