ROGERSVILLE — Teresa Lynn Leffel, age 64, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Ballad Health’s Hawkins County Memorial Hospital after enduring Multiple Sclerosis for 20 years.
She was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and a great believer in education. Teresa was an avid reader and her hobby was needlepoint. One of her greatest ambitions was to see her two sons graduate from college.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Marilyn Shoop Thompson.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Charles R. Leffel; two sons, Brice Edward Leffel and wife, Katherine, of Greenville, SC, and Kyle Andrew Leffel, of Niceville, FL; one sister, Lorna Cripps and husband, Ronnie, of Antioch, TN.
Visitation hours will be from 99-11 a.m, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Dathan Hickman officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Leffel family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.