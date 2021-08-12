Mount Carmel City Attorney warns Alderman about Sunshine Law violation

For the second time this year, Mount Carmel City Attorney John Pevy warned Vice-Mayor Tresa Mawk about scheduling private meetings with fellow Aldermen.
Meetings such as these are in violation of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act, which is often referred to as the Sunshine Law. This Act requires that all meetings of a governing body are to be public meetings and open to the public at all times.
At their July 22 BMA meeting, Mawk admitted to inviting three fellow board members to meet in the street in front of a city employee’s private residence to view a piece of asphalt curbing that had been recently installed. Though this meeting alone was in violation of the Sunshine Law, Mawk additionally admitted that she did not notify the city employee that the group would be gathering in front of her residence.
Back in January, Pevy first cautioned Mawk against Sunshine Law violations when he got word that Mawk had scheduled a private “fact-finding” meeting with two other aldermen and former Sewer Plant Manager Fred Arnold. Several portions of the municipal sewer plant are out of compliance with state regulations, and, in January of 2020, the town authorized engineering firm Vaughan and Melton to create a long-term plan to get the plant back in compliance.
Mawk explained at the time that she simply wanted to learn more about the sewer plant before voting on a costly repair plan; however, Pevy noted that this meeting constituted a Sunshine Law violation. He advised her to cancel the meeting, and she did.
Mawk had already distributed a document to fellow aldermen with questions about the plant and some information from Arnold. Pevy explained that this document, too, could be an additional Sunshine Law violation. To correct the violation, Pevy read the document into the record at the January meeting.
“I don’t want the town to get in trouble”
“The law is just really clear,” Pevy told the board. “Even if you call it a ‘fact-finding’ meeting, you still have to announce it to the public...and it should be positive to all board members that they could attend.”
He added, “I just don’t want the town to get in trouble for an open meetings violation. Because, eventually, if we continue to not follow the law and hold unlawful meetings, it’s going to happen. I would hate for the town to take some action that then becomes invalidated based on that fact.”
“We’ve gone through this before, and I talked to an MTAS lawyer who said I wasn’t guilty of any wrongdoing,” Mawk replied. “I didn’t hold a meeting.”
“If two aldermen go somewhere, it’s called a meeting,” Pevy replied.
Mawk then read from the Open Meetings Act and explained that, from her understanding, a fact-finding mission didn’t violate the act.
“But you still have to notify the public that you’re going to have this onsite inspection or fact-finding expedition,” Pevy said. “The law states that you can have site inspections for ongoing projects or programs, but this isn’t a project or a program of the town.”
Aldermen meet in front of city employee’s private residence
Mawk then told the board that an elderly citizen had come to Mawk’s office and “talked to her at length” about her frustration with a street light that had recently been removed after her neighbor (a city employee) became frustrated that the light was shining in her window.
She even read extensively from a letter that she had received from the citizen.
The elderly citizen wanted the streetlight to remain, as hospice nurses frequent the house and the citizen claimed to have seen bears around the neighborhood.
Additionally, Mawk explained that an asphalt curb had been installed in front of the city employee’s home at her request for the purpose of diverting rainwater from her property. The elderly citizen was concerned that the water flow would shift and cause water damage to her property.
Mawk also accused City Manager Mike Housewright of refusing to have the streetlight put back after the citizen explained her concern over the bear.
Mawk asked Aldermen Darby Patrick, John Gibson and Jim Gilliam to accompany her to inspect the curb in front of the city employee’s home. Both Gibson and Gilliam declined to attend.
“There was no deliberation and no big secret,” Mawk said. “This was a lady who feels she is being mistreated by our City Manager. I felt like I had no choice but to go.”
“Completely unacceptable behavior”
“This is a matter of public concern--it is literally her request that the board do something about this,” Pevy said. “If you are meeting about something that may come before the board for consideration, THAT is the problem. Had you talked about the curb with Alderman Patrick out there, it later came before the board and the board takes action, we could get in trouble for that because the meeting occurred without notice.”
Mawk then asked Pevy how she could have handled the situation differently.
“You could have brought it before the board at this meeting,” he said.
He further explained that each alderman could have gone separately without violating the Sunshine Law.
At this point, a lengthy and heated discussion ensued wherein Mawk made several accusations towards Housewright and the city employee.
Housewright explained that the situation was a “neighborly dispute” and felt that it was unprofessional for Aldermen to appear in the street in front of a city employee’s home on a Saturday morning without even notifying the employee.
“It doesn’t look the best when we have board members show up in front of an employee’s house,” Housewright said. “I’m sorry to say that recruiting quality employees is difficult. It doesn't help when you have board members getting in the middle of a neighborly dispute...I would not blame (the employee) if they walked into the office and said, ‘I am sick of this.’ It is completely unacceptable behavior to have board members coming to their home.”
Gibson then noted that he had also received the same letter Mawk had read aloud. He explained that he brought it to Housewright to find out more information about the situation.
“He told me what I needed to know about it, I didn’t think anything was there,” Gibson said. “I didn’t take action any further. Then when it came to going to look at the asphalt, as soon as I figured out what was going on, I picked up the phone and asked first, is this going to violate the Sunshine Law? The second question was ‘what’s going on with that’? Can you explain it to me? Do you have examples of other people you’ve done that (asphalt curb) for?”
Housewright explained that there were at least a dozen other examples.
“This is something that should not even be on our level of getting this much attention,” Gibson said.
Housewright noted that the dispute has been ongoing for years, and the elderly citizen had a history of filing complaints about her neighbor as well as Housewright.
“What you have effectively done is elevate a neighborly dispute to the level of a public meeting,” Housewright said.
After some more discussion, Alderman Steven McLain made a motion to table the discussion for the next board workshop, and it was unanimously approved.