Carla Marie Dykes, who served as treasurer for the Church Hill Rescue Squad and Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman's Association until 2020, was sentenced to six years on supervised probation Friday for theft from both agencies.
Dykes, 56, 538 Birch St., Church Hill pleaded guilty Friday in Hawkins County Criminal Court to two counts of theft over $10,000. She pleaded by information and was never indicted or booked into the Hawkins County Jail.
Aside from probation, Dykes was ordered to pay $10,408 in restitution to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman's Association (HCVFA); and $4,665 to the Church Hill Rescue Squad (CHRS).
In September of 2020, shortly after the allegations came to light, Dykes admitted to Jeff Bobo, who was a reporter at the Kingsport Times News at the time, that she'd taken the money from both agencies to pay her bills.
Dykes admitted that she then used HCVFA funds to pay bills for the CHRS after the rescue squad’s bank account was closed due to lack of funds.
Dykes said that some of the CHRS funds were used to make her car and house payments, but she always intended on paying the money back. She said the situation got out of hand before she was able to fix it.
It was, “Pretty much it is a mistake on my part. I shouldn’t have done it,” Dykes said.
Tennessee Comptroller investigators, working in conjunction with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, determined that Dykes stole at least $47,073 from the Church Hill Rescue Squad between January 2013 and August 2020.
According to the Comptroller's report, Dykes used the rescue squad’s debit card and made electronic withdrawals on at least 94 separate occasions to pay her personal mortgage, car payments, cable television, and internet bills. She also used the rescue squad’s debit card to purchase personal meals, cigarettes, personal vacation accommodations, and iTunes gift cards.
To cover the CHRS shortages resulting from her theft, Dykes also improperly took advantage of her position as treasurer of the HCVFA to transfer the association’s money and pay CHRS expenses totaling $32,808.
The HCVFA removed Dykes from her position as treasurer in August 2020. Dykes was suspended by the CHRS board for dereliction of duties and conduct unbecoming a member effective August 27, 2020, pending an internal investigation.
“Both of these nonprofit organizations had similar weaknesses that failed to prevent theft or improper activity,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The former treasurer was given too much control over financial operations without adequate oversight; the organizations did not require two signatures on checks; and the rescue squad board and association did not require or retain documentation such as invoices or receipts.”
Both organizations have indicated they have corrected or will correct their internal control deficiencies, Mumpower added.