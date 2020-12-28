Kenneth Dunlap

Kenneth M. Dunlap, age 56, a Knoxville native, had his earthly journey suddenly end on December 17, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack in his home. He has now begun his eternal adventure with God in Heaven.
Ken was a member of Lenoir City United Methodist Church. His natural talent for basketball led to a scholarship at Tennessee Wesleyan College. He later pursued his passion for teaching by earning advanced degrees at Tennessee Tech University. His career began at Greenback High School where he led the girls’ basketball team to win the 1987 state championship. He then taught in the Lenoir City School system before transitioning into administration at Knox County Schools. He will be remembered by his contagious smile, infectious sense of humor, positive attitude, and an endless gift of knowledge. He was an accomplished watercolorist, winning awards and gaining local recognition for his peaceful natural scenes.
He was preceded in death by his father, Everett Dunlap; grandparents, Kenneth and Thelma Dunlap, and Clyde Stonecipher.
He is survived by his only daughter and son-in-law, Kendall and Adam Swift; Joanna Lee Dunlap; mother, Gail Dunlap; siblings, Denise Frederick (Robert), and Lee Dunlap; nieces and nephews Rhett (Allie), Rencey, and Corban Dunlap.
His body will lie in state at Ebenezer United Methodist Church from 12 to 2 pm on Monday, December 28, 2020, for those who wish to come and pay their respects. In following with Ken’s wishes, due to COVID-19, a private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. We ask all who were touched by Ken’s life to pass on a random act of kindness in his memory. “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven” (Matthew 5:16 KJV).