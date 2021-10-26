Surgoinsville Elementary School third grade teacher Alexandra Whited was chosen to be part of a 22 member council of teachers who will work together to combat learning loss and strengthen early literacy.
Last week the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) announced its inaugural Educator Advisory Council to serve as a consulting body to help determine the best resources to best meet the needs of students across Tennessee.
Members of the Educator Advisory Council were selected from 115 applicants and represent 20 school districts in all three regions of the state.
With less than one third of Tennessee third graders able to read proficiently, GELF aims to utilize the Council’s combined 290 years of experience to meet students and families where they are with the tools they need to strengthen early literacy and combat learning loss.
“Educators play the biggest part of our future generation’s story,” said GELF president James Pond. “Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation is honored to recognize their role, learn from their experience, and hear from their perspective to gain a better understanding of what our students need to become successful readers and future leaders. Together, we will work together to combat learning loss and strengthen early literacy.”
The primary responsibility of the Educator Advisory Council will be to select the books that students and teachers from across the state will be mailed through GELF’s K-3 Book Delivery program in Summer 2022.
Through its K-3 Book Delivery program, GELF collaborates with Scholastic to mail high-quality, age-appropriate books to kindergarten through third grade students and teachers over the summer to combat learning loss and support learning in the home. In Summer 2021, GELF mailed books to 90,000 students and teachers across Tennessee, at no cost to families or school districts.