I attended the November 22, 2021 Hawkins County Board of Commissioners meeting. Three issues came up that I would like to make some observations on.
1.) Resolution 2021/11/03: Based upon a “request” from the Town of Rogersville to have logs donated to them for restoration of the Powel Law Office building… The request is dated October 22, 2021, signed by the building inspector, printed on Town of Rogersville letterhead that lists city council members, water commission members and staff… Two of which are deceased, two of which did not seek reelection, two of which resigned from their positions, one of which who had his position abolished, and one of which was fired…
2.) Resolution 2021/11/07: Providing money to the Town of Rogersville for installation of “fire hydrants for Stanley Valley”, “only one fire hydrant over a fourteen mile stretch…, that hydrant being located at the Stanley Valley Fire department….and provide a better rating for homeowners insurance purposes…”. Unfortunately…the hydrant at the Stanley Valley Fire Department is not rated as a “fire” hydrant and in my opinion… the majority of hydrants that can be installed in that fourteen mile stretch would not be rated as “fire” hydrants and… in my opinion… I don’t think the installations will have any effect on homeowners insurance purposes...
My biggest concern is that neither one of these issues have been discussed, voted on and approved, at any public meeting of the Town of Rogersville (acting as the Rogersville Water Commission) or any meeting of the Town of Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
My opinion: Something is not right here…
And, seeing as how the log donation resolution has been approved with the Town of Rogersville stating that they (Town of Rogersville) would “remove all logs and debris from the site…”, I hope that Rogersville Water Department personnel and equipment will not be utilized in any manner to accomplish this. It would not be appropriate to utilize them.
The third issue was a very animated discussion of some budget amendments. For some reason the Chief Financial Officer of the county (County Mayor) was not, has not been, present at this or many previous County Commission meetings in order to answer any questions in public.
My opinion: Something is not right here…
Tim Carwile
Rogersville