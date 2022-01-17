The Rev. Dr. W. Sterling Cary waded into the battle between the two Civil Rights movements — nonviolent and Black Power — in 1966 and was later elected the first Black president of the National Council of Churches in 1972.
Early Life
Cary was born in New Jersey on Aug. 10, 1927. He was one of eight children of real estate broker Andrew Jackson Cary and his mother, Sadie Walker Cary. Cary was ordained at a young age, in 1948, while he was attending Morehouse College in Atlanta, where he was also student body president. He graduated in 1949 and moved on to the Union Theological Seminary, where students there elected him the first Black student body president. He graduated with a master’s degree in 1952.
National Committee of Negro Churchmen
Cary was pastor of Grace Congregational Church in Harlem when he helped organize the National Committee of Negro Churchmen. The group supported the demands for Black Power issued by Stokely Carmichael, chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. Many white clerics and mainstream civil rights leaders were condemning Carmichael’s demands as anti-American and anti-Christian.
The churchmen said they didn’t see power as either isolation or domination. But they did condemn officials who “tie a white noose of suburbia around the necks of” Black people, pushing them toward joblessness, dilapidated schools and lacking discrimination laws.
“We, an information group of Negro churchmen in America, are deeply disturbed about the crises brought upon our country by historic distortions of important human realities in the controversy about ‘black power,’” the letter said. “What we see, shining through the variety of rhetoric, is. Not anything new but the same old problems of power and race which has faced our beloved country since 1619.”
National Council of Churches
Cary was 45 when he was elected president of the National Council of Churches, the biggest ecumenical body in the U.S. He served in that role until 1975. Ebony magazine named him one of the most influential African Americans in the U.S. Cary was also the first Black person elected conference minister of the Illinois conference of the United Church of Christ. He lead the UCC’s third-largest conference until his retirement in 1994.
Cary died Nov. 15, 2021, at age 94. His wife of 68 years, Marie, said he was a “warm, supportive, steadfast man” who loved the holidays, family and God. The couple had four children.