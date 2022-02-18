The Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will likely utilize approximately $1.2 million in combined federal infrastructure and COVID stimulus funding on sewer lines expansions and some badly needed paving.
Mayor Merrell Graham told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday he has spoken with Ken Rhea from the First Tennessee Development District who has agreed to manage that funding after the town chooses which specific projects it will pursue.
Graham said the town’s biggest needs at this time are sewer system expansion to some residences, as well as getting a line to Highway 11-W.
“I think everyone in Johnson Estates would like us to complete the sewer project there,” Graham said. “I think there’s maybe five homes that aren’t sewered in that subdivision.”
The town is anticipating a residential development on Sandidge Hollow Road, so they’ll be needed to extend a sewer line there was well.
Although Sandidge Hollow Road dead-ends shortly before reaching Highway 11-W, Graham said he would like to see the sewer line extended to the four lane, and if possible, beneath the highway to the north side to connect the Dollar General and Pizza Plus stores.
The feeling has been that extending sewer service to Highway 11-W would increase the prospects for tax generating commercial development to take place on vacant property there.
Paving is another top priority. There are streets that need some paving throughout town, but Graham said the Stewart Landings subdivision has the greatest need at this time.
“We’ve done some work at Stewart Landing, but there’s still a lot of work to be done there,” Graham said. “It will take a lot of money, but that’s something we can take a look at. Whether we do more work there or the entire subdivision, that’s up in the air.”
Another possibility would be to purchase land for construction of a sewer drip system that reduce sewer treatment expenses.
A drip system would involve the acquisition of about five acres of land and installation of a septic tank to serve the town’s entire sewer system, as well as a large fill bed.
Graham said they are also in need of equipment, including a truck big enough to hook on a snow plow.
Actual planning for these projects is expected to begin in the coming months.