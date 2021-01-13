ETSU human services program ranked sixth in nation

JOHNSON CITY – A program at East Tennessee State University that prepares students to help others and to run agencies and programs that serve communities has been ranked among the nation’s best by the website Learn.org.
ETSU’s bachelor’s program in human services earned a sixth-place ranking at Learn.org. The rankings examined the country’s top programs in the field of social work. At ETSU, the program is offered in the Clemmer College’s Department of Counseling and Human Services.
“The ETSU Human Services program attracts students from across the nation,” said Dr. William Garris, associate professor and human services program coordinator at ETSU. “Our faculty are renowned scholar-practitioners with expertise in family dynamics, mediation, counseling, leadership, advocacy, and non-profit management.
“The Human Services field is broad and encompasses work ranging from aiding foster care agencies to meeting the social, recreational and psychological needs of those in assisted living. Our graduates work with those who have intellectual disabilities or are neurodiverse, people receiving hospice care, and adolescents ‘just needing someone to listen.’ In order to prepare for the broad range of professional practice opportunities available, students learn about human development and culture, and practice counseling skills, ethical decision-making, and program leadership.”
Garris noted that the ETSU human services program can be completed 100 percent online.
The rankings are available here. For more information, contact Garris at garrisb@etsu.edu.