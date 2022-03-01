Did any of you catch this little item that was reported just a couple days ago? It made a brief splash and then it was quickly taken down. That’s too bad; I wish more people could have seen it.
A middle school teacher, somewhere in Texas, said she wished all conservative Christians would get sick with COVID and die. Her comment was recorded on a hidden video camera at her school when she expressed, to her colleagues, that she believed the political opposition of conservatives to COVID-related mandates has been responsible for prolonging the pandemic and then she said conservative Christians must pay.
This is what the video microphone captured. “We have a political system that will not allow us to [inaudible] so we’re vaccinating like the flu, which is, you know, get the flu vaccine if you want but you can’t — — ‘don’t tread on me.’” At that point another colleague talked over her. Then she continued, “But it’s too late. It would have had to have been immediate. If we would have done it immediately, it’d already be gone. That’s what’s frustrating. The rest of my life is impacted because of politics? Because of conservative Christian crap? I’m telling you, those conservative Christians, they need to die – they need to get COVID and die.”
The rest of the adults who were there, had no objections to her horrible statement.
Later, the school district released a statement announcing that an unnamed middle school teacher had been placed on administrative leave and that the sentiments expressed in the video recording do not reflect the views of the school and that they would continue to investigate the incident.
That is unusual today. The LEFT works hard to shut down the speech of those on the right but rarely does it gag its own. In this case, they probably agree with her, but they are too spineless to defend her.
Our Bill of Rights grants each of us (left or right) the freedom of speech (especially political speech). I am one of those stupid conservative Christians that she wants to see dead. But that’s okay, I think she is a whacked out, left winged idiot nevertheless, she should not be muzzled.
Frankly, I wish we could all hear more liberal nonsense so normal people could know what the left really thinks.
“MY BODY, MY CHOICE” is a familiar phrase that seems to have worked for millions of women who want to kill their unborn babies, so I don’t see any reason why it shouldn’t work for me now during this “plandemic”. I don’t trust our government to manage or control my body or my health. Therefore, I WILL NOT BE VACCINATED.
Even though I am one of those evil Christians that she wishes dead, I am sympathetic with that lunatic teacher. She and I both want to be guaranteed the same constitutional rights that all Americans are guaranteed in the First Amendment to our Bill of Rights which says, Congress shall make NO LAW abridging the freedom of speech. Simply stated, we, the people have the constitutional right to speak freely with impunity.
