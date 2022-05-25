A Mooresburg man is facing drug trafficking and gun charges after allegedly admitting to smoking and selling marijuana in the presence of his five children in a camper.
Shortly before midnight Tuesday HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter responded to a welfare check on five children in a camper at 9271 Highway 11-W in Mooresburg.
Winter reported that upon his arrival he discovered the camper filled with trash and three small children sleeping upright on a couch. When Winter knocked on the door one of the children let him in, and he reported that he immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana.
Winter stated in his report that he then came into contact with Joshua Lynn Hinkle, 32, who stated that he had smoked marijuana after his children went to sleep.
Marijuana was located loose in a meta tray along with some THC wax and a glass pipe, Winter reported.
Winter reported that Hinkle was placed into custody and searched, at which time a semi-automatic pistol was located tucked into his pants, and a baggy of marijuana was located in his pocket.
In a chair across from where the children were sleeping Winter reported finding an open backpack which contained four large baggies of marijuana totaling 4.3 ounces, one small baggy with two ecstasy pills, and more than 100 empty baggies.
Winter reported that beside the backpack he found a scale with marijuana residue.
“The suspect was Mirandized and gave a written confession stating that he sells marijuana from his camper, and that he uses marijuana openly around his children,” Winter stated in his report. “He also stated that he knew he is a felon, but he carries a gun for protection. He stated that he knew the serial number was scratched off the pistol.”
Hinkle was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon, altering the serial number on a firearm, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold, simple possession of Schedule I narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of Wednesday Hinkle was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $75,000 bond pending arraignment set for June 1 in Sessions Court.
The Department of Children's Services was notified.