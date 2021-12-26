The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) makes it harder for most people to benefit from their contributions.
Fortunately, there is a way for you to benefit by deducting it as a business expense.
The TCJA made the standard deduction much larger, however it eliminated personal exemptions which reduced much of the actual benefit of the larger standard deduction.
If you are a business owner, you may be able to make a few modifications and use it as a different type of deduction. This can increase your tax savings from the donation.
A sole proprietor pays income tax and self-employment tax. When you itemize and deduct it as a charitable contribution it only reduces your income tax. Consequently, you can have a bigger tax savings when you deduct it as a business expense.
Deducting your donation also reduces your adjusted gross income (AGI). You may receive additional benefits from this because it may enable you to take more non-business credits.
You can convert a charitable contribution into a business expense by changing the contribution to advertising or marketing.
There are several ways that you can take advantage of this strategy.
You may be able to deduct it as advertising by having a fundraiser for a nonprofit organization.
For example, you could have a fundraiser for your church or another charity. Let everyone know that you are the sponsor and give a short speech about how your services could benefit the people attending.
Another strategy is to give a percentage of the sales proceeds to a charity.
Let your customers know that you will donate a percentage of your sales proceeds to charity. This would encourage your customers to buy your products or services because they know they would be supporting a good cause.
You could use a coupon with one of your products or services.
For example, the coupon could say that the customer should send the coupon to the charity to help the charity.
You could also use a rebate to deduct the business expense.
The donation must have a direct relationship to your business. Fortunately, you can deduct it even if you have a reasonable expectation of financial benefit will exceed the amount you paid.
It’s important to have a record of the amount spent for the activity, and document why you would expect the expenditure to bring in additional revenue. It’s a good idea to have dollar estimates of your return on investment.
This strategy can be used for business entities other than a sole proprietorship, although it reduces both income tax and self-employment tax for a sole proprietorship.
It’s a win-win situation since it will help a charitable organization and reduce your taxes.
David Zubler is a tax accountant and Enrolled Agent in East Tennessee, providing tax strategies and representing clients before the IRS and has over 25 years of tax experience. David can be reached at (865) 363-3019 or contacted by email at david@yourtaxcare.com