Seth Rhoton has been selected as the new CTE Assistant Principal at Cherokee High School. Rhoton is filling the role formerly held by Dr. Byron Booker who left Hawkins County Schools in December to accept an associate professorship at Carson Newman University.
Rhoton, who has been with Hawkins County Schools since 2013, is originally from Southwest Virginia. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in history and education from the University of Virginia at Wise, and a master of education degree from Western Governors University.
Rhoton got his start in Hawkins County as the high school math teacher at Clinch School where he also coached basketball, served on the safety and scheduling committees, and served as the administrative designee when the building principal was not on campus.
Since December of 2019 Rhoton has served as the Energy Specialist and Assistant Supervisor of the Maintenance Department. While on staff at the Maintenance Department, Rhoton became a certified OSHA General Industry Outreach Trainer, and has since assisted Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department staff in providing OSHA 10 training to hundreds of high school students.
In addition to his background as a classroom teacher, and his experience with facilities management, Rhoton brings a wealth of relevant experience to the table when it comes to CTE. Prior to his career in education, Rhoton worked in building material supply planning and fulfillment.
He has also built an impressive network of local business and industry contacts over the years through his various positions, and is poised to tap those contacts for assistance in fulfilling the mission and vision of Career and Technical Education in Hawkins County.
Rhoton is a dedicated educator with a heart for students. He decided to pursue a position in education administration because he wants to help both teachers and students. He was particularly excited about the opportunity to work under the CTE umbrella because he has seen first hand the importance of providing students with multiple pathways to future success, and believes CTE is the answer to doing so.
Rhoton said, “I’m excited to see what the future holds. Looking forward to growing and expanding our students’ opportunities here at Cherokee High School. In short, I’m excited to be a CHIEF!” upon being named the next CTE Assistant Principal of Cherokee High School.
“I am very excited to welcome Seth to the CTE Department. He has a passion for education, experience and knowledge that are directly applicable to CTE, and a servant’s heart.” remarked CTE Supervisor Brandon Williams. Williams went on to say, “I look forward to working with Seth in his new position and I am confident he will help us as we continue to expand and improve Career and Technical Education in Hawkins County!”
When he isn’t at work you are likely to find him enjoying family time, fishing, golfing, or in his woodworking shop. Seth lives in Rogersville with his wife Brittney of seven years and their two children, Kolbie (5) and Declan (18 months).