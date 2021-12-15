The Kingsport Police Department is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect accused of robbing a 60-year-old woman in the Fort Henry Drive Walmart parking lot Saturday afternoon.
On Dec. 11 around 12:30 pm, the KPD responded to Walmart, located at 3200 Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport, in reference to an armed robbery of an individual.
The victim, a 60 year old woman, was sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot when the crime occurred.
The suspect jumped in the victim’s car and held her at gunpoint, demanding money. The victim drove him to a nearby ATM where he ordered her to withdraw a sum of money. On his instruction, she then returned him to Walmart, where he exited her vehicle and fled in what appeared to be a gray Toyota Prius.
The suspect made the comment that he needed the money to get back to North Carolina. He was last seen headed south on Fort Henry Drive toward Colonial Heights.
The suspect is described as a black male adult with a large build. He appeared to be wearing a glucose monitor (or similar medical device) on his left arm. He was wearing a gray pattern vest with the letters ‘UNLTD’ printed across the back.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: