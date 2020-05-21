KNOXVILLE — Lois A Russell, age 88, of Knoxville, and formerly of Rogersville, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Knoxville, TN.
She was a daughter of the late Grant and Maggie Stapleton Lawson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Russell; sisters, Mae Bowman, Fronia Whaley, and Sue Bowling; and brothers, A.C. Lawson, Marshall Lawson, June Lawson, and Walt Lawson;
Survivors include her loving daughters, Anna Brewer, Aileen Llewellyn, and Deb Talley; sisters, Maxine Carpenter, and Katy McConnell; brother, Mitch Lawson; grandchildren, Kim Nichols, Paige Evans, Corey McCurry, and Deanna Aycock; and great grandchildren, C.J. Nichols, Olivia Evans, and Jaxson Quilliams.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your charity of choice.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.