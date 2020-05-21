Russell

KNOXVILLE — Lois A Russell, age 88, of Knoxville, and formerly of Rogersville, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Knoxville, TN.

She was a daughter of the late Grant and Maggie Stapleton Lawson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Russell; sisters, Mae Bowman, Fronia Whaley, and Sue Bowling; and brothers, A.C. Lawson, Marshall Lawson, June Lawson, and Walt Lawson; 

Survivors include her loving daughters, Anna Brewer, Aileen Llewellyn, and Deb Talley; sisters, Maxine Carpenter, and Katy McConnell; brother, Mitch Lawson; grandchildren, Kim Nichols, Paige Evans, Corey McCurry, and Deanna Aycock; and great grandchildren, C.J. Nichols, Olivia Evans, and Jaxson Quilliams.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.

