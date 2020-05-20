ROGERSVILLE — Holston Electric Cooperative is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award $20,000 to the Neighborhood Service Center of the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency, Inc. to help the local community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated economic impact, many are continuing to experience financial challenges and uncertainty.” said, Jimmy Sandlin, General Manager of HEC. “The Neighborhood Service Center will be using the one-time donation of Community Cares Funds to provide direct relief to Holston members who have suffered hardship due to COVID-19. This initiative is intended to sustain and improve the quality of life in our community and support the safe return of the local economy.”
HEC has worked with the Service Center for years to provide one-time electric bill assistance to qualifying persons within the service territory through a program called Project Help. With the Service Center’s ability to screen eligibility already in place, administration of the Community Cares Fund will allow residents to schedule an appointment with the organization and qualify for the vital resources. All funds contributed through Community Cares will serve as temporary help to HEC and HolstonConnect members providing evidence of economic adversity due to COVID-19.
“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “TVA has a mission of service to make life better for the people of the Valley, and providing these funds to address immediate needs is one way we can help ease the burdens on families and communities.”
For additional information about Holston Electric Cooperative, visit www.holstonelectric.com. For additional information about TVA, see tva.gov.
