My dad J.C. Ferrell was my escort for Saturday’s grand opening of the Surgoinsville Area Archive and Museum in the basement of the Surgoinsville Public Library.
He certainly looked dapper in his hot pink shirt and off white pants match my rockabilly dress from Olde Town Emporium and pink hat from Salt and Light Boutique next door to the Looking Glass Salon where I had just gotten a new hair style by Ann DeWitte.
I wanted Mom to come along because she was raised in Stanley Valley and lots of our family heritage is on display. I myself took two paintings I had done to loan to the museum. One of my Grandpa Shanks’ mill and one of the general store.
Well it being Saturday Mom had a standing appointment with Tracy Mcnally at Tracy and Co. and not even a natural disaster could keep her away from a hair appointment.
When I arrived I gave museum board member Teresa Greer the paintings and we found a place for them eventually. The museum had quite a few visitors inside and outside where the shade and refreshments wherever inviting.
Hazel Meredith was out there with her photography group who I had promised a chance to photograph inside Shanks Mill. All sitting with cameras at the ready chomping at the bit to start clicking away. They had already had their go at the museum before I arrived.
Danny Jones was the first to be photographed by me but I looked around and found Mike Herrell talking to Johnny Greer. My buddy Crystal Jessee also showed up with her brother Eric Goan and I snapped some pics of them.
My lovely friend Emma Arnott mentioned she would get to the museum at 11am so I made sure to be there then to see her. We attended the Horn family reunion together and are cousins.
Another Facebook friend Pam Mullinix and I wanted to meet so she cameo the museum and also went to Shanks Mill with the group along with her husband. She is an excellent photographer and tagged me in some of her photos.
Ural Ward and his wife Betty were there with their daughter Angie at the Native American Artifacts exhibit which has over 14,000 pieces. It is a not to be missed display and so artfully arranged.
Of course my friend Robin Norville Pearson attended and was my number one model in her gorgeous dress and this time she brought her husband Mark.
Fellow artist and museum representative Charlie Grow signed in right below me and I said we will go down in history together. Elizabeth CB Malayter said it looked like a great event and I said I can’t believe you weren’t there with Johnny Malay. Johnny said, ”I’m sorry but we had pigs to castrate,,,lol.”
Shirley Watson thought we had a good crowd so I asked Teresa Greer how many attended. She joked “tens of thousands” but wasn’t able to give an actual count.
Afterwards my dad took me to one of his favorite restaurants Surgoinsville Country Kitchen and boy was it good. I had the soup beans and cornbread with twisted potatoes, pickle relish, onions. Dad had Salisbury Steak and fried okra and cole slaw. I tried his as well as my own. Yummy! and the sweet tea was good after a hot busy day.
Teresa said her tail was dragging so much when the day was done she crawled home. Me too but somehow I pulled myself together and went to the Hollywood Hillbilly to top off the day.
Please everyone get to the Surgoinsville Area Archives and Museum and go to the Surgoinsville Country Kitchen afterwards. Bring your family and make a day of it. The scenic route is a lovely drive and the museum is full of interesting exhibits. All the volunteers will show you around and make it worth your while. Call (423) 335-5718 for more info.