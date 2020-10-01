Virginia P. Wilder, age 77, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was a member of Duck Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Wilder; parents, Albert & Nora Hopkins and sister, Billie Sue Hopkins
Survivors include;
Son; Scott Shipley of Sneedville
Grandson; Steven Shipley of Sneedville
Special daughter-in-law; Angela Kuykendall
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Suncrest Hospice and staff
Graveside services were held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Hopkins Cemetery
Rev. Tom Toole officiating
The family received friends on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the McNeil Funeral Home
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville in charge of arrangements