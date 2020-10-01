Virginia P. Wilder, age 77, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was a member of Duck Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Wilder; parents, Albert & Nora Hopkins and sister, Billie Sue Hopkins

Survivors include;

Son; Scott Shipley of Sneedville

Grandson; Steven Shipley of Sneedville

Special daughter-in-law; Angela Kuykendall

The family wishes to express a special thank you to Suncrest Hospice and staff

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Hopkins Cemetery

Rev. Tom Toole officiating

The family received friends on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the McNeil Funeral Home

Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com

McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville in charge of arrangements

