A Surgoinsville man who led police on a 110 mph pursuit last month through Surgoinsville and Church Hill, admittedly because he doesn’t like jail food, will have a few more months to acquire a taste for their cuisine.
Aaron Jeffery Roberts, 20, Surgoinsville, pleaded guilty Friday in Hawkins County Criminal Court to felony evading arrest in exchange for a sentence of two years on probation.
Roberts will remain in jail, however, on a probation violation from Sessions Court stemming from a previous DUI conviction.
He isn’t due for release until Oct. 26, although Roberts told Judge John Dugger Friday in court he was trying to be approved as an inmate trustee so he can earn time off his sentence on a work crew and get out of jail in August.
Dugger urged Roberts to get a job and straighten his life out when he is released from jail.
HCSO Deputy Jesse Williams reported that on Jan. 31 around 4:15 a.m. he observed a small black Honda traveling at a high rate of speed east on 11-W in Surgoinsville.
Williams reported that he paced the Honda at 110 mph when he activated his blue lights near Surgoinsville Creek Road intersection, but the Honda didn’t pull over.
The Honda which had Kentucky tags and had an open trunk, turned onto Fudges Chapel Road and was driving on the wrong side of the road when Williams discontinued the pursuit due to safety concerns.
Williams reported that he observed the Honda turn onto Country Lane where the headlights were turned off, but the headlights came back on as the Honda pulled into the driveway of a residence at 161 Country Lane.
Williams then went to that location and arrested Roberts who stated he fled because he had a revoked license and “he did not like the food in the jail.”
Other Friday Criminal Court Pleas
Harry Anthony Greer, 66, Rogersville, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 10 years on probation, and an $8,150 fine for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule III narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deiver, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are kept or sold, three counts of simple possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The probation is on the condition that he complete a long term drug rehab program.
Courtney Michelle Dishner, 31, Kingsport, was sentenced to six months in jail, eight years probation, and a $3,500 fine for possession of meth with intent to deliver, driving while in possession of meth, simple possession of Schedule II narcotics and simple possession of Schedule III narcotics. The probation was on the condition that she complete a long term drug treatment program.
Kenneth Wayne Phillips, 47, Surgoinsville, was sentenced to three years probation for aggravated assault. He was also served with an injunction ordering him to stay away from the victim.
Donnie Ray Brooks, 61, Rogersville, entered an Alford Plea to to aggravated domestic assault in exchange for a sentence of three years on probation and a $250 fine. He was also served with an injunction in court ordering him to stay away from the victim.
Geoffrey Rick Johnson, 58, Church Hill, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, two years and one day on probation, and a $350 fine for vehicular assault.
Thomas Glen Bentley, 53, of Bulls Gap was sentenced to four years and a $300 fine for two sex offender registry violations, which is to be served concurrent to a 10 year prison sentence he is currently serving.
Angela Faye McLean, 54, Rogersville, was sentenced to two years and one day probation and fined $750 for maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold.
Gerald Ray McLean Jr., 65, Rogersville, was sentenced to two years one one day on probation and fined $750 for maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold.
Howard Kolton Evans, 32, Church Hill, was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days on probation and fined $500 for attempted solicitation of a minor.