Why did you decide to run for this office?
I decided to run for District Public Defender because of the impact I feel I can make people’s lives and in our district. People from all walks of life look to me to help them in the most uncertain time in their life.
I help them navigate through their legal issues, as well as try and help them formulate a plan for future success, and I feel that I have made an impact in the lives of my clients and my community. I know that as the District Public Defender, I can reach more people and make a bigger positive impact on the people we serve and our communities.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
As for my education and employment background, I am a 1993 graduate of Elizabethton High School. I signed up in the Marine Corps at 17, in the delayed entry program, and shipped off to Parris Island S.C., 6 days after graduating high school. I went to Marine Combat Training, the School of Infantry, Infantry squad leader’s school, and 2 Non-commissioned officer’s schools in the Corps. All of these schools focused on small unit leadership. I graduated from East Tennessee State University in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Technology with a concentration in Information Technology.
Upon graduation I worked for several agencies where I leveraged Microsoft.NET technologies to build million + dollar e-commerce websites and provided database administration. In 2010, I was accepted to the Appalachian School of Law. I competed in Moot Court and Mock Trial competition teams representing my law school and graduated in 2013. Upon licensure that year, I opened Estep Law Office and accepted a part-time position with the 1st Judicial District as an assistant public defender.
In 2014, I accepted my current position as a full-time assistant public defender in the 3rd Judicial District where I am assigned to the Greene County office. In 2015, I graduated from the National Criminal Defense College in Macon Georgia.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
The biggest impact I can make as your next public defender is to reduce our recidivism rate or the number of repeat offenders. Our office has been transitioning towards this goal for some time. As more study’s become available, everyone in the criminal justice system is aware that to reduce our recidivism rates, we must re-think how we process those found guilty of a certain crimes.
In our region, our Circuit Court and Criminal Court Judges from Morristown to Mountain City are advocating for counties to save the “baby doe” lawsuit money(funds each county will receive based off the opioid lawsuit) to start a recovery program at a Carter County facility that all the counties could leverage for rehabilitation of non-violent offenders.
The Public Defender’s Office can play a more crucial role in identifying the specific needs of the offender and therefore advocating an individualized treatment plan designed to maximize the success of that offender. In stepping up and doing more to prepare our clients for life outside of jail, we be joining the fight against recidivism with law enforcement, judges and district attorneys to better our communities.
Some may point to the two recovery court programs we currently have in the district, and these programs are certainly needed, but these programs cannot handle the number of cases in our court system. Recently, I approached a local program in Greene County that hadn’t applied to be on the State certified rehabilitation list ( a criminal court requirement) I presented the statistics and explained why this could benefit the community and their program.
After advocating for them to apply, this program did so and their inclusion on the State Certified List will benefit our clients and our communities throughout the district. To defeat recidivism, it will take leveraging every possible facility, program, housing and second chance employer possible to make an impact big enough to reduce the number of cases of repeat offenders. This is an example of steps I’ve already taken to show I am prepared for the position. As your next Public Defender, I am committed to the goal of reducing recidivism for our clients and their families which will make our communities safer. I want our office to be more engaged with our community.
To win the fight against recidivism, this office will need to be a known commodity in our communities. A place where employers are willing to give someone a chance, staff who can connect clients with services that will help them get back on their feet and be self-sufficient and a productive member of society.
Most people don’t know that the District Public Defender is someone they can vote for. I intend on changing that by showing our district not only how important this job is to the people we represent, but to everyone in our district.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I am the most qualified to be your next Public Defender because I am the only candidate who has experience trying 1st degree murder charges to a jury. I did so outside of my assigned county (Greene). In Hawkins County, I was the primary attorney, and I tried a Hancock County case that was tried in Morristown where the State was seeking life without the possibility of parole. The magnitude of these cases makes this level of trial experience crucial for our district and for the public defender’s office and I am the only assistant in the office with that experience.
My experience outside of the practice of law is also an asset to the position as your next District Public Defender. I have been in a several leadership positions that have prepared me for this position. In some jobs, I was responsible for managing others to ensure contracts were fulfilled. Others, I was responsible for the lives of my brothers.
From being an infantry squad leader, responsible for the lives of my Marines and millions of dollars of equipment, to managing a retail store, to scheduling the production of a corrugated box factory, to leading a team of .NET technology developers, I have worked my way into leadership positions in nearly every job I have had. I have extensive experience dealing with large budgets, evaluating individual performance, staff management of personnel, and creating standard operating procedures to streamline productivity and increased return on investment.
All of my previous leadership positions have the commonality of leading a cohesive team to a common goal. This will be exactly what the next Public Defender will need to accomplish.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
The voters of Hawkins County should vote for me based on my qualifications above and my commitment to the people we represent and our region. I am a leader in my community and I am passionate about service to others.
My record reflects that my deeds follow my words. From the pinnacle of advocacy as an attorney in murder trials, to advocating businesses to join in the fight against recidivism, to my activity in our communities, no one can offer the experience, leadership, and commitment to the people of Hawkins County better than the guy in the bowtie. My Name is Todd Estep, and I humbly ask your vote in the May 3rd Republican Primary.