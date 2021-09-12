At the Aug. 31 meeting of the American Legion Post 21 and Auxiliary Unit 21 local Boys State and Girls State participants were honored with a meal, a certificate recognizing their accomplishment, and a gift.
Boys and Girls state this year was done virtual instead of the participants going to Nashville for a week.
American Legion Boys State is among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instructions for U.S. high school juniors.
At Boys State, participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens.
The training is objective and centers on the structure of city, county and state governments.
Operated by students elected to various offices, Boys State activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law-enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, choruses and recreational programs.
American Legion Auxiliary sponsors a separate but similar program for junior high school young women called Girls State.
American Legion Post 21 and Auxiliary Unit 21 sponsored each participant for Boys State and Girls State through donations, fundraisers and support from local organizations.
Post 21 Boys State participants include Jhase Kesterson, Jim Jenkins, and Henry Brooks.
Post 21 Girls State Participants include Holly Miller and Zoie Seay.