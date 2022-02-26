Well Bellamy’s is finally hopping again after two years. Last time I was there was with my dad and Debbie Hamblen Davidson. Loved it then and have missed it.
My dad J.C. Ferrell won a strawberry plant which has flourished in his garden so we have a lovely reminder of that evening. I know you won’t believe this but I was not on social media at the time so no pictures. It was packed and we were lucky to find seats.
I was excited to find out they were opening again. It’s a wonderful venue full of interesting stuff to poke around and look at. My friend Robin Norville Pearson arrived at 7pm and messaged me that it was packed. I asked her to be sure and save some seats for Robin Barnett and myself.
She was busy at the time trying on hats with Teresa Greer’s brother Mickey Houston. She said she also had tried the world famous soup beans. Apparently many have eaten there, few have died according to the sign at the counter where food is served. Jolynn Garland Quillen said to be sure to try the strawberry cake which is her favorite.
Robin Barnett had to finish a Humanities quiz before she could pick me up but we made it in plenty of time. Teresa had to let us in because we couldn’t figure out how to open the door but otherwise no problems.
Everyone inside was having a good time. People were sitting and talking and eating in the antique shop and listening to music on the other side of the door. The Bluegrass band CF Bailey & Shadow Ridge were jamming and sounding great.
We went in and looked around and took some pictures before finding Robin Norville Pearson holding our places right around the corner from Johnny Greer at the DJ booth looking dapper in his cap.
I wedged myself in between my two Robins and settled in for some fine entertainment. But I did have my tickets ready for the drawing as advised by Teresa. Of course I didn’t win but somebody was winning everything. I posted several live videos on Facebook so people could get a taste of what they were missing. Oh my goodness gracious it was absolutely amazing. One fantastic number after another. Non stop entertainment with some comedy thrown in as well.
My favorite was about a teacher doing an experiment in school with some little kids. She put a worm in a glass of beer , one in a glass of wine and one in water to see what happened. The ones in beer and wine died but the one in water survived. She asked the kids what they had learned from this. One spunky little boy piped up and said as far as he could tell if you drink alcohol you don’t get worms. We were all laughing so hard at everything he threw at us.
It’s well worth the $10 admission fee which you pay upon entry. Right away you meet some fun local characters hanging out on the antique side usually sitting at the table eating soup beans. If you come up be sure to get the full experience and sit a spell or stand around whatever suits you.
I posted lots of pictures online and of course got lots of comments.
Lena Vo said it looked like a great time and it’s always fun to have a girls night out.
Thelma Morris Cantelmo said, ”Looks like great fun! Wish this great fun place had been available when we owned a home in Johnson Estates!”
Sam Lynne Beaver-Pryor said, ”I love this place.”
Jennifer Lucas Kinsler added, ”Tell Robin she’s going to ruin you,lol! Then tell her I’m just joking.” Well I have two Robins and I am the bad influence so I might need a Jennifer next time.”
Sarah Hicks said, ”That’s a very joyful picture ladies, making me very happy, it must be said.”
I thought wouldn’t it be wonderful if she could magically appear to be with us.
She said,” Anything is possible darling. We can bring anything in especially today. Love you sweetheart bringing joy and love to the world amazing energy.”
Be sure to make it to Surgoinsville in the third Saturday in March at 7:30 believe me you won’t be disappointed. Actually get there early because it’s definitely going to be packed again.
Also if you haven’t been to Surgoinsville be sure to come up sometime soon and check out the library and adjacent museum. Both are amazing and well worth the effort. I absolutely loved my own experience and definitely want to come visit again. The museum is open 10-2 every Thursday and 2-5 Saturday and Sunday and by appointment if possible.
Teresa Greer also has some booths worth checking out at Homestead Shoppe Antiques 401 Richmond Street Church Hill, Tennessee 37642
I had no idea until later that one of the band members of Johnny’s crew was was Elizabeth CB Malayter’s husband. She started sharing my pictures and I tagged her on my videos.
Her hubby is John Malayter but goes by Ichabod Mandolino. Liz said he gets bored and does nutty stuff so I friended him. He plays guitar. Tim Bradley plays bass. Audrey Coffey was singing. Then there’s Ray Dearstone who also helps out on sound and makes guitars and mandolins.
Bellamy’s Hardware is located at 1714 Main Street Surgoinsville. Y’all come now, ya hear !