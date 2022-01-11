A Man who burgled a house in 2020, and then pointed a stolen gun at the homeowner as he was leaving was sentenced to 10 years last week following a jury trial in Hawkins County Criminal Court.
At the conclusion of a Jan. 4 trial the jury found Luther Ray Mabe Jr. guilty of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft over $1,000.
The 10 year sentenced must be served at 85 percent before Mabe is eligible for early release, and the jury also fined Mabe $11,200. Overall Mabe was ordered to pay $12,547 in fines and fees.
Mabe, 57, 200 Medowview Road, Rogersville, was accused of entering a residence on Webster Valley Road on July 29, 2020 and taking two guns.
Although the homeowner didn’t recognize the burglar, a witness later recognized the burglar as Mabe, according to a HCSO report.
The victim said Mabe entered his home and asked him if he wanted to sell his truck. When the victim told Mabe his truck wasn’t for sale, Mabe grabbed two guns that were in the open, a Marlin 45/70 that was loaded, and a Mossberg .12 gauge shotgun.
The HCSO report stated that Mabe began to leave with the guns. When the victim attempted to stop Mabe, Mabe reportedly turned and pointed both guns at him.
The victim told the HCSO he was in fear for his life because he knew the 45/70 was loaded.
Mabe then exited the residence, went to a neighbor’s house and left in a vehicle. The two guns had a total value of $1,050.
Other Criminal Court news
Caleb Andres Byrd, 24, 173 Whitaker Road, Bulls Gap, was sentenced to six months probation and ordered to pay $679 in fines and fees in exchange for a guilty plea on Jan. 4 to aggravated criminal trespass.
Mary Ann Ferrell Bundren, 56, 120 Shiloh Church Rd., Surgoinsville, was sentenced on Jan. 4 to 60 days in jail, 11 months and 29 days on probation, and $1,274 in fines and fees in exchange for guilty pleas to criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft. A no-contact order with the Save-A-Lot store was added to Bundren’s probation order.
Tyler Houston Nelms, 27, 153 Hoard Lane, Church Hill, was named in a Dec. 6 Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment charging him with Rape. The crime ia alleged to have occurred July 2, 2021 and was investigated by the Church Hill Police Department. Nelms is currently free on $50,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment Feb. 11.
Sherry Lynn McDaniel, 40, 2932 Mulberry Gap Road, Sneedville, was named in a Dec. 6 sealed indictment warrant charging her with seven counts of forgery and theft over $1,000. She was released on $15,000 bond and will be arraigned Feb. 11.