ROGERSVILLE — The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will holdn a Commodity Distribution on May 19, 2020, at the Hawkins Co. Schools Bus Shop, at 1722 E. Main Street, in Rogersville.
Items will be distributed through a drive-thru option on a first come, first served basis, to income-eligible households until all commodities are gone.
This will provide for the safety of recipients as well as the volunteers and staff.
All recipients must be residents of Tennessee.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tenn. Dept. of Agriculture.
Each recipient must have a Light Blue colored commodity ID card in order to pick up their commodities. An ID card is obtained by completing an application at the Neighborhood Service Center.
We strongly encourage each recipient to complete the application the week prior to the date of your distribution, as this will reduce your wait time during the distribution. However, staff will be available on site during the distribution to assist in acquiring a commodity card.
If someone is picking up your commodities, they must have your ID card and be authorized on your application.
Limits to pickup are ten (10) orders.
The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at noon, or earlier if food is no longer available.
