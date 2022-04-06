Tennessee House of Representative Speaker Cameron Sexton outlined some of his priorities for the current legislative session Saturday evening in Rogersville, including tougher sentencing for violent offenders.
Sexton was the keynote speaker for Saturday’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner Republic event, hosted this year by the Rogersville American Legion Post 21.
Among the speakers were Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, as well as Hawkins County’s members of the Tennessee House of Representatives, Gary Hicks and Scotty Campbell; and State Sen. Jon Lundberg.
Sen. Frank Nicely, who represented Hawkins County in the State Senate until redistricting occurred this year, was presented a painting in appreciation of his service to the county by Chancellor Doug Jenkins.
The invocation for Saturday’s event was presented by Richard Conley of Conley Farms at Big Creek, which was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Gema Brooks of the Hawkins County 4-H Club, and the National Anthem performed by Erica Woods and her choral ensemble.
Sexton was introduced by Will Jenkins who served as an intern in Sexton’s office during last year’s legislative session.
Sexton opened his speech by pointing out that Hawkins County is so red (Republican) what when his 7-year-old daughter looks for a red crayon, she can’t find one to beat Hawkins County.
Tougher on violent crime
Sexton said Tennessee’s justice system is so loose, that if you commit attempted first-degree murder, and cause serious bodily injury, you may be sentenced to 15-25 years, but you’re only going to serve, on average, 5.7 years.
Among the priorities outlined by Sexton during Saturday’s speech night is his proposed truth in sentencing bill which would require violent offenders to serve their actual sentence.
“Criminals, as they keep re-offending every day, laugh at law enforcement and laugh at at D.A.s,” Sexton said. “I had a D.A. tell me the other day that as soon as they lock them up, they’re beating them home for dinner.”
He added, “Common sense tells you if there’s less bad guys on the street — you’re going to have less crime if there’s less bad guys. I don’t need a study to tell me that.”
Sexton said he’s working on a Truth in Sentencing bill with Sen. Lundberg that would require people convicted of violent crimes to serve 100 percent of their sentence.
He noted that prison inmates can earn up t 6 months off of their sentences every year for good behavior, and on average inmate reduce their sentences by 25 percent.
“We need to pass truth in sentencing, and this year’ we’re going to pass truth in sentencing,” Sexton said. “There are groups out there who say if you pass this sort of legislation you’re going to make the prisons unsafe. They’re going to be more violent in the prison. OK. Thats an interesting concept.”
Among the 23 violent charges that would be affected by the legislation are second degree murder, homicide by intoxication, aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, aggravated assault by strangulation, attempted second degree murder, aggravated burglary, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and especially aggravated kidnapping to name a few.
Sexton noted that last year the General Assembly approved truth in sentencing legislation for crimes against children and women, “and nobody complained about that.”
“If we pass truth in sentencing this year we will be the first state in the United States that has 100 percent truth in sentencing for violent criminals,” Sexton said. “I think tough sentencing decreases crimes, loose sentencing increases crimes, and the only people who are laughing at us are the criminals. The only people who are experts in the criminal justice system are the judges, the D.A.s, and the criminals.”
Other priorities outline by Sexton included leaving medical decisions such as vaccinations in the hands of the individual, and out of the hands of government.
Sexton said another goal is to replace the outdated public school funding formula this year; and give parents more control over what books are on the shelves of their school libraries.
He noted that surrounding states are jealous of Tennessee because Tennessee is enacting the philosophies of the Republican Party.
“What we’re doing at the state is the same thing you’re doing at home each and every day,” Sexton said. “We’re saving our money for a bad day. We’re cutting taxes by a billion dollars. We reduced government spending by billions of dollars. We reduced regulations. Workers comp reform Unemployment reform. Tort reform. And guess what happened? Our economy is growing.”
Sexton added, “We’re not growing because we have high taxes. actually we’re the second lowest taxed state in America. But our economic output is by far more than anybody else. so the philosphy does work, an din Tennessee we’re following through.”